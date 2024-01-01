The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Nov. 10, 2024, midnight
We'll Keep on Keeping On with Curtis Mayfield, Keep Your Hand on the Plow with Mahalia Jackson, and listen as The Staple Singers promise - "I'll Take You There."
UpFront Soul #2024.44 Playlist

Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night

The Staple Singers I'll Take You There Stax 50th Anniversary Celebration
Michael Franti Show Me Your Peace Sign "Stay Human, Vol. II"
Curtis Mayfield Keep On Keeping On Roots
Jerry Lawson Peace Like a River Just a Mortal Man

Darrow Fletcher Now Is the Time for Love (Pt. 1) The World Needs Changing
Fontella Bass Talking About Freedom Soul Brothers and Sisters-Hit Grooves and Funk Hits
Esther Marrow Walk Tall The World Needs Changing

Pharoah Sanders The Creator Has a Master Plan - Triphop Remix Red Hot + Cool
Les McCann & Eddie Harris Carry on Brother Second Movement

Mahalia Jackson Keep Your Hand on the Plow Moving On Up A Little Higher
Paul Robeson Joe Hill Songs of Struggle (& More)
Sam Cooke A Change is Gonna Come

Two Little Girls at March Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around "Freedom Songs, Selma, Alabama" in various artists
Kathleen Cleaver Change It Black Power- Music of a Revolution
Antibalas Uprising Liberation Afro Beat

Eddie Kendricks My People?.Hold On Black Power- Music of a Revolution
Cannonball Adderly Mercy Mercy Mercy "Mercy Mercy Mercy Live at ""The Club"""
Nina Simone Backlash Blues "Forever Young, Gifted, and Black"

Commodores Rise Up Blame It on the Dogg: A Southern Blues & Soul Compilation Vol. 2
"Martin Luther King, Jr. " We Shall Overcome "Martin Luther King, Jr: We Shall Overcome" SpeechWorks
Yusef Lateef Bishop Schools Yusef Lateef's Detroit
The Isley Brothers "Fight the Power, Pt 1" Black Power- Music of a Revolution

The Freedom Singers We Shall Overcome Voices of the Civil Rights Movement
Billy Preston I Am Coming Through Don't Let Me Catch You Crying
The Freedom Singers "Oh, Freedom" Voices of the Civil Rights Movement

Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings Better Things Dap-Tone
Slavic Soul Party Mount Harissa Duke Ellington's Far East Suite
Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings This Land is Your Land Naturally

Booker T. Life is Funky Evergreen
ENDRECHERI I'm Gonna Show You How 2FUNK Naralien

Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black!
Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985

UpFront Soul 2024.44 h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 Nov. 10, 2024
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
  View Script
    
 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 