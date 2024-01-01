We'll Keep on Keeping On with Curtis Mayfield, Keep Your Hand on the Plow with Mahalia Jackson, and listen as The Staple Singers promise - "I'll Take You There."
UpFront Soul #2024.44 Playlist
Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night
The Staple Singers I'll Take You There Stax 50th Anniversary Celebration Michael Franti Show Me Your Peace Sign "Stay Human, Vol. II" Curtis Mayfield Keep On Keeping On Roots Jerry Lawson Peace Like a River Just a Mortal Man
Darrow Fletcher Now Is the Time for Love (Pt. 1) The World Needs Changing Fontella Bass Talking About Freedom Soul Brothers and Sisters-Hit Grooves and Funk Hits Esther Marrow Walk Tall The World Needs Changing
Pharoah Sanders The Creator Has a Master Plan - Triphop Remix Red Hot + Cool Les McCann & Eddie Harris Carry on Brother Second Movement
Mahalia Jackson Keep Your Hand on the Plow Moving On Up A Little Higher Paul Robeson Joe Hill Songs of Struggle (& More) Sam Cooke A Change is Gonna Come
Two Little Girls at March Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around "Freedom Songs, Selma, Alabama" in various artists Kathleen Cleaver Change It Black Power- Music of a Revolution Antibalas Uprising Liberation Afro Beat
Eddie Kendricks My People?.Hold On Black Power- Music of a Revolution Cannonball Adderly Mercy Mercy Mercy "Mercy Mercy Mercy Live at ""The Club""" Nina Simone Backlash Blues "Forever Young, Gifted, and Black"
Commodores Rise Up Blame It on the Dogg: A Southern Blues & Soul Compilation Vol. 2 "Martin Luther King, Jr. " We Shall Overcome "Martin Luther King, Jr: We Shall Overcome" SpeechWorks Yusef Lateef Bishop Schools Yusef Lateef's Detroit The Isley Brothers "Fight the Power, Pt 1" Black Power- Music of a Revolution
The Freedom Singers We Shall Overcome Voices of the Civil Rights Movement Billy Preston I Am Coming Through Don't Let Me Catch You Crying The Freedom Singers "Oh, Freedom" Voices of the Civil Rights Movement
Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings Better Things Dap-Tone Slavic Soul Party Mount Harissa Duke Ellington's Far East Suite Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings This Land is Your Land Naturally
Booker T. Life is Funky Evergreen ENDRECHERI I'm Gonna Show You How 2FUNK Naralien
Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black! Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985