Notes: UpFront Soul #2024.44 Playlist



Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night



The Staple Singers I'll Take You There Stax 50th Anniversary Celebration

Michael Franti Show Me Your Peace Sign "Stay Human, Vol. II"

Curtis Mayfield Keep On Keeping On Roots

Jerry Lawson Peace Like a River Just a Mortal Man



Darrow Fletcher Now Is the Time for Love (Pt. 1) The World Needs Changing

Fontella Bass Talking About Freedom Soul Brothers and Sisters-Hit Grooves and Funk Hits

Esther Marrow Walk Tall The World Needs Changing



Pharoah Sanders The Creator Has a Master Plan - Triphop Remix Red Hot + Cool

Les McCann & Eddie Harris Carry on Brother Second Movement



Mahalia Jackson Keep Your Hand on the Plow Moving On Up A Little Higher

Paul Robeson Joe Hill Songs of Struggle (& More)

Sam Cooke A Change is Gonna Come



Two Little Girls at March Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around "Freedom Songs, Selma, Alabama" in various artists

Kathleen Cleaver Change It Black Power- Music of a Revolution

Antibalas Uprising Liberation Afro Beat



Eddie Kendricks My People?.Hold On Black Power- Music of a Revolution

Cannonball Adderly Mercy Mercy Mercy "Mercy Mercy Mercy Live at ""The Club"""

Nina Simone Backlash Blues "Forever Young, Gifted, and Black"



Commodores Rise Up Blame It on the Dogg: A Southern Blues & Soul Compilation Vol. 2

"Martin Luther King, Jr. " We Shall Overcome "Martin Luther King, Jr: We Shall Overcome" SpeechWorks

Yusef Lateef Bishop Schools Yusef Lateef's Detroit

The Isley Brothers "Fight the Power, Pt 1" Black Power- Music of a Revolution



The Freedom Singers We Shall Overcome Voices of the Civil Rights Movement

Billy Preston I Am Coming Through Don't Let Me Catch You Crying

The Freedom Singers "Oh, Freedom" Voices of the Civil Rights Movement



Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings Better Things Dap-Tone

Slavic Soul Party Mount Harissa Duke Ellington's Far East Suite

Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings This Land is Your Land Naturally



Booker T. Life is Funky Evergreen

ENDRECHERI I'm Gonna Show You How 2FUNK Naralien



Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black!

Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985