Summary: In this special follow-up, Kyle, Cleo and Bear Goes Long sit down with Sean Sawyer, co-founder of Sound Performance Psychology, to discuss the psychological challenges they currently face. Cleo shares her struggles with managing emotions during trades, particularly the frustration of exiting trades too early. Sean provides insights into the emotional responses traders experience, highlighting the importance of self-awareness, compassion, and understanding one’s limitations.



The discussion touches on the value of community and experiential learning in improving trading performance. Bear Goes Long opens up about self-sabotage in trading, influenced by childhood experiences and emotional regulation, and explores the role of personal history in shaping trading behavior. The conversation also delves into themes of leadership, personal growth, and balancing motivation with addiction in trading.



Participants emphasize understanding personal values and integrating them into trading practices, discussing how relationships, especially with spouses, influence trading decisions. They explore the psychological resistance traders face, the necessity of psychological work, and the complexity of self-discovery. The episode underscores the importance of self-reflection, authenticity, and the role of argumentation in developing a strong sense of self in both trading and life.