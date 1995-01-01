Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Bayuda du Congo

MALANDJI

L’UNION FAIT LA FORCE

Editions Kaluila – 2012



3) Bill Clinton et Les Samurai

JEAN SERGE

LES GRANDS SUCCÈS DE L’ORCHESTRE CONTINENTAL

Editions Kaluila - 1975



4) Lozizi Poster Yampaka

PRROPHÉTIE

Sanis J.M. Productions - 2000



5) Classic Swede-Swede du Grand Prophete Boketshu 1er

NAYE KAYEMBA

PAS DE COMPLEXE

Jacko Productions – 2001



6) Werrason

BOLINGO YA SIKA

FLÈCHE INGETA, VOL. 3

Werrason - 2015



7) Patrouille des Stars Mison Mere

MERE ESTELLE

VILLE MORTE

JPS – 1996



8) Sam Tshintu

SACRIFICES

Bana Music - 2009



9) Héritier Wata

ROMBOX

CHEMIN DE LA GLOIRE

Obouo Productions – 2024



10) Abeba Lipordo

TRIBUNAL

LIFELO YA MONDELE

V13 Production – 2009



11) Zaiko Langa-Langa et Bimi Ombale

MWAN’ AZIZA

SENTIMENT BIMI

Abouuos – 1988



12) Général Defao

SOKO FELE

THE UNDERTAKER VOL. 1

Editions Kaluila – 2011



13) Tabu Ley Rochereau

BEBE

TEMPELO

Sonodisc – 2005



14) Claudia Bakisa

AMERTUME

DESTINY

Obouo Productions – 2014



15) MJ 30

COCO KABUENDE

MASTOR

Editions N’ Diaye – 2012



16) Orchestre Lisolo du Congo

NA SIGNER FORFAIT

Editions Satel – 1981



17) Orchestre Yamba Yamba Beto-Ba

MAKENGO NKUNGA

MAKENGO NKUNGA (MAK) PRESENTE GD. MAITRE MAKAPE

ET L’ORCHESTRE YAMBA YAMBA BETO-BA

Makengo Nkunga (MAK) - date unknown