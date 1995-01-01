The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: November 3, 2024
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Nov. 11, 2024, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 097.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Bayuda du Congo
MALANDJI
L’UNION FAIT LA FORCE
Editions Kaluila – 2012
3) Bill Clinton et Les Samurai
JEAN SERGE
LES GRANDS SUCCÈS DE L’ORCHESTRE CONTINENTAL
Editions Kaluila - 1975
4) Lozizi Poster Yampaka
PRROPHÉTIE
PRROPHÉTIE
Sanis J.M. Productions - 2000
5) Classic Swede-Swede du Grand Prophete Boketshu 1er
NAYE KAYEMBA
PAS DE COMPLEXE
Jacko Productions – 2001
6) Werrason
BOLINGO YA SIKA
FLÈCHE INGETA, VOL. 3
Werrason - 2015
7) Patrouille des Stars Mison Mere
MERE ESTELLE
VILLE MORTE
JPS – 1996
8) Sam Tshintu
SACRIFICES
SACRIFICES
Bana Music - 2009
9) Héritier Wata
ROMBOX
CHEMIN DE LA GLOIRE
Obouo Productions – 2024
10) Abeba Lipordo
TRIBUNAL
LIFELO YA MONDELE
V13 Production – 2009
11) Zaiko Langa-Langa et Bimi Ombale
MWAN’ AZIZA
SENTIMENT BIMI
Abouuos – 1988
12) Général Defao
SOKO FELE
THE UNDERTAKER VOL. 1
Editions Kaluila – 2011
13) Tabu Ley Rochereau
BEBE
TEMPELO
Sonodisc – 2005
14) Claudia Bakisa
AMERTUME
DESTINY
Obouo Productions – 2014
15) MJ 30
COCO KABUENDE
MASTOR
Editions N’ Diaye – 2012
16) Orchestre Lisolo du Congo
NA SIGNER FORFAIT
NA SIGNER FORFAIT
Editions Satel – 1981
17) Orchestre Yamba Yamba Beto-Ba
MAKENGO NKUNGA
MAKENGO NKUNGA (MAK) PRESENTE GD. MAITRE MAKAPE
ET L’ORCHESTRE YAMBA YAMBA BETO-BA
Makengo Nkunga (MAK) - date unknown
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
02:00:02
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Nov. 3, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
02:00:02
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
