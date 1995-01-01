The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Nov. 11, 2024, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 097.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Bayuda du Congo
MALANDJI
L’UNION FAIT LA FORCE
Editions Kaluila – 2012

3) Bill Clinton et Les Samurai
JEAN SERGE
LES GRANDS SUCCÈS DE L’ORCHESTRE CONTINENTAL
Editions Kaluila - 1975

4) Lozizi Poster Yampaka
PRROPHÉTIE
PRROPHÉTIE
Sanis J.M. Productions - 2000

5) Classic Swede-Swede du Grand Prophete Boketshu 1er
NAYE KAYEMBA
PAS DE COMPLEXE
Jacko Productions – 2001

6) Werrason
BOLINGO YA SIKA
FLÈCHE INGETA, VOL. 3
Werrason - 2015

7) Patrouille des Stars Mison Mere
MERE ESTELLE
VILLE MORTE
JPS – 1996

8) Sam Tshintu
SACRIFICES
SACRIFICES
Bana Music - 2009

9) Héritier Wata
ROMBOX
CHEMIN DE LA GLOIRE
Obouo Productions – 2024

10) Abeba Lipordo
TRIBUNAL
LIFELO YA MONDELE
V13 Production – 2009

11) Zaiko Langa-Langa et Bimi Ombale
MWAN’ AZIZA
SENTIMENT BIMI
Abouuos – 1988

12) Général Defao
SOKO FELE
THE UNDERTAKER VOL. 1
Editions Kaluila – 2011

13) Tabu Ley Rochereau
BEBE
TEMPELO
Sonodisc – 2005

14) Claudia Bakisa
AMERTUME
DESTINY
Obouo Productions – 2014

15) MJ 30
COCO KABUENDE
MASTOR
Editions N’ Diaye – 2012

16) Orchestre Lisolo du Congo
NA SIGNER FORFAIT
NA SIGNER FORFAIT
Editions Satel – 1981

17) Orchestre Yamba Yamba Beto-Ba
MAKENGO NKUNGA
MAKENGO NKUNGA (MAK) PRESENTE GD. MAITRE MAKAPE
ET L’ORCHESTRE YAMBA YAMBA BETO-BA
Makengo Nkunga (MAK) - date unknown

