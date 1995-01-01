The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Nov. 11, 2024, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond, VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+

2) Arsenio Rodriguez (Cuba)
Sueltala
Vol. 2
Ansonia Records – 1967

3) Franco et l’Orchestre O.K. Jazz (RDCongo)
Baila Charanga
La Rumba de Mi Vida
Planet Ilunga - 2020

4) NUTA Jazz (Tanzania)
Kipenzi Moshi
Afrika Muye Muye! : Tanzanian Rumba and Muziki wa Dansi 1968-1970
Recordiana – 2023

5) Orchestre Safari Sound (Tanzania)
Burhani Mlanzi
Zanzibara 11 – Congo in Dar: Dance No Sweat:
Orchestre Maquis du Zaire & Orchestre Safari Sound / 1982-1986
Buda Musique - 2025

6) Remmy Ongala (Tanzania)
Players
Sema
Womad Select - 1995

7) African System Orchestra (Nigeria)
Bikoko
African System Orchestra (Bad Friend)
Decca – 1978

8) Prince Nico Mbarga & Rocafil Jazz International (Nigeria/Cameroon)
Afufu Uwa
Cool Money
Rogers All Stars - 1981

9) Les Shleu-Shleu (Haiti)
Angelina
Acé Frapé
Mini Records - 1973


10) Rodrigue Millien et Son Groupe Combite Creole (Haiti)
Gran Bois
Croyance
Marc Records - 1976

11) Zenglen (Haiti)
Tokay
Ató N’Alèz
B.E. Relations Publishing – 2022

12) Herencia de Timbiquí (Colombia)
Te Invito
Tambó
Herencia de Timbiquí - 2011

13) Jaguar (Colombia)
Guadalupe
Madremonte
El Palmas Music – 2021

14) João Seria (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Faxta Caie
Brincadeira Tem Hora
Música de Sao Tomé – unknown

15) Sangazuza (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Lorença
Non Ca Podji Cué
Sons D’Africa – 2019

16) Yumurí (Cuba)
No Quiero Mentiras
Tiene Bilongo
Ahí-Nama – 2007

17) Juaneco y Su Orquesta Sarabanda (Colombia)
Oye mi Son
Crossover
Sunflower Entertainment – 2018

18) Los Dementes (Venezuela)
Alma Cumanesa (feat. Ray Pérez)
Manicomio a Locha
Pyraphon Records / Ray Pérez) - 1967

19) Anselmo y Su Conjunto (Venezuela)
Seis Pajueliao
Color de Trópico Vol. 2
El Palmas Music – 2021

20) Govinal (Cameroon)
Azil Ngan
The Best of Govinal: Le Prince du Bikut Si
Guy Metang Production – 2005

21) Zogo D’Ewondo (Cameroon)
Nga Tara (original version)
King of Bikoutsi
Lorik Music – 1997

22) Pierre Sandwidi (Burkina Faso)
Ton Yabaramba
Le Troubadour de la Savane (1976-1980)
Born Bad Records - 2018

Download Program Podcast
01:59:47 1 Nov. 10, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:59:47  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 