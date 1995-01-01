The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: November 10, 2024
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Nov. 11, 2024, midnight
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond, VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+
2) Arsenio Rodriguez (Cuba)
Sueltala
Vol. 2
Ansonia Records – 1967
3) Franco et l’Orchestre O.K. Jazz (RDCongo)
Baila Charanga
La Rumba de Mi Vida
Planet Ilunga - 2020
4) NUTA Jazz (Tanzania)
Kipenzi Moshi
Afrika Muye Muye! : Tanzanian Rumba and Muziki wa Dansi 1968-1970
Recordiana – 2023
5) Orchestre Safari Sound (Tanzania)
Burhani Mlanzi
Zanzibara 11 – Congo in Dar: Dance No Sweat:
Orchestre Maquis du Zaire & Orchestre Safari Sound / 1982-1986
Buda Musique - 2025
6) Remmy Ongala (Tanzania)
Players
Sema
Womad Select - 1995
7) African System Orchestra (Nigeria)
Bikoko
African System Orchestra (Bad Friend)
Decca – 1978
8) Prince Nico Mbarga & Rocafil Jazz International (Nigeria/Cameroon)
Afufu Uwa
Cool Money
Rogers All Stars - 1981
9) Les Shleu-Shleu (Haiti)
Angelina
Acé Frapé
Mini Records - 1973
10) Rodrigue Millien et Son Groupe Combite Creole (Haiti)
Gran Bois
Croyance
Marc Records - 1976
11) Zenglen (Haiti)
Tokay
Ató N’Alèz
B.E. Relations Publishing – 2022
12) Herencia de Timbiquí (Colombia)
Te Invito
Tambó
Herencia de Timbiquí - 2011
13) Jaguar (Colombia)
Guadalupe
Madremonte
El Palmas Music – 2021
14) João Seria (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Faxta Caie
Brincadeira Tem Hora
Música de Sao Tomé – unknown
15) Sangazuza (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Lorença
Non Ca Podji Cué
Sons D’Africa – 2019
16) Yumurí (Cuba)
No Quiero Mentiras
Tiene Bilongo
Ahí-Nama – 2007
17) Juaneco y Su Orquesta Sarabanda (Colombia)
Oye mi Son
Crossover
Sunflower Entertainment – 2018
18) Los Dementes (Venezuela)
Alma Cumanesa (feat. Ray Pérez)
Manicomio a Locha
Pyraphon Records / Ray Pérez) - 1967
19) Anselmo y Su Conjunto (Venezuela)
Seis Pajueliao
Color de Trópico Vol. 2
El Palmas Music – 2021
20) Govinal (Cameroon)
Azil Ngan
The Best of Govinal: Le Prince du Bikut Si
Guy Metang Production – 2005
21) Zogo D’Ewondo (Cameroon)
Nga Tara (original version)
King of Bikoutsi
Lorik Music – 1997
22) Pierre Sandwidi (Burkina Faso)
Ton Yabaramba
Le Troubadour de la Savane (1976-1980)
Born Bad Records - 2018
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:47
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Nov. 10, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:47
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
