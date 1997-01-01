November 10, 2024: These strings / This drum / From another world they come

Bill Lupoletti

Nov. 11, 2024

Summary: The Mediterranean trance blues of Justin Adams & Mauro Durante; back to Colombia for bullerengue, cumbia (including Yeison Landero, who will be playing Richmond in January) and Bogotá tropical prog; new jazzy gnawa from Waaju featuring Majid Bekkas; the killer Afro-Manding groove of The Gambia's Bai Janha; and the latest in Buda Musique's Zanzibara series of the historic sounds of Tanzania

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Justin Adams & Mauro Durante | England UK-Italy | Sweet Release | Sweet Release | Ponderosa | 2024

Justin Adams & Mauro Durante | England UK-Italy | Ghost Train | Sweet Release | Ponderosa | 2024

Delgrès | France | Lese Mwen Ale | 4:00 AM | PIAS | 2021



La Rueda | Colombia | Candelilla | Calentando La Nevera | Mambo Negro | 2024

Aurita Y Su Conjunto | Colombia | Chambacú | Chambacú | Mississippi | 2021-1965

Yeison Landero | Colombia | Cuando Lo Negro Sea Bello | Cumbia En Cuarentena - Single | Bazurto Music | 2020

Andrés Landero Y Su Conjunto | Colombia | Canto A Mi Machete | La Fiebre | Discos Fuentes | 1972

Kumbia Boruka | México-Chile-Argentina-France | Santa Suerte | Santa Suerte | self-released | 2023

Noblezza | Colombia | Coletera | Pura Melaza & Puro Love | Codiscos | 2020



Romperayo | Colombia | Pindongos (Versi​ó​n Acelerada) | Insurgentes Carismáticos | Discos Elgozo / Girando | 2024

Meridian Brothers | Colombia | Mandala | Mi Latinoamérica Sufre | Ansonia / Bongo Joe | 2024

La Sonora Mazurén | Colombia | Desliz | Bailando Con Extra​ñ​os | Barbès | 2023



Maleem Mahmoud Ghania w/ Pharoah Sanders | Morocco-USA | Mahraba | The Trance Of Seven Colors | Axiom | 1994

Waaju feat. Majid Bekkas | England UK-Morocco | Bania | Alouane | BBE | 2024



Karantamba | The Gambia | Ndigal | Galgi | Teranga Beat | 2024-1988

Guelawar Of Banjul | The Gambia | Ya Mom Sumaray | Dieuf Dieul Khadin Rassoul | Sonafric | 1982



Orchestre Safari Sound | RD Congo-Tanzania | Mwanakwetu | Zanzibara 11 - Congo In Dar: Dance No Sweat; Orchestre Maquis Du Zaire & Orchestre Safari Sound / 1982-1986 | Buda Musique | 2025-1983

Maroon Commandos | Kenya | Bi Sophia No. 1 (Part 1 & 2) | Usiniambie Unaenda | Ken-Tanza | 1981



