The Mediterranean trance blues of Justin Adams & Mauro Durante; back to Colombia for bullerengue, cumbia (including Yeison Landero, who will be playing Richmond in January) and Bogotá tropical prog; new jazzy gnawa from Waaju featuring Majid Bekkas; the killer Afro-Manding groove of The Gambia's Bai Janha; and the latest in Buda Musique's Zanzibara series of the historic sounds of Tanzania
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Justin Adams & Mauro Durante | England UK-Italy | Sweet Release | Sweet Release | Ponderosa | 2024 Justin Adams & Mauro Durante | England UK-Italy | Ghost Train | Sweet Release | Ponderosa | 2024 Delgrès | France | Lese Mwen Ale | 4:00 AM | PIAS | 2021
La Rueda | Colombia | Candelilla | Calentando La Nevera | Mambo Negro | 2024 Aurita Y Su Conjunto | Colombia | Chambacú | Chambacú | Mississippi | 2021-1965 Yeison Landero | Colombia | Cuando Lo Negro Sea Bello | Cumbia En Cuarentena - Single | Bazurto Music | 2020 Andrés Landero Y Su Conjunto | Colombia | Canto A Mi Machete | La Fiebre | Discos Fuentes | 1972 Kumbia Boruka | México-Chile-Argentina-France | Santa Suerte | Santa Suerte | self-released | 2023 Noblezza | Colombia | Coletera | Pura Melaza & Puro Love | Codiscos | 2020
Romperayo | Colombia | Pindongos (Versión Acelerada) | Insurgentes Carismáticos | Discos Elgozo / Girando | 2024 Meridian Brothers | Colombia | Mandala | Mi Latinoamérica Sufre | Ansonia / Bongo Joe | 2024 La Sonora Mazurén | Colombia | Desliz | Bailando Con Extraños | Barbès | 2023