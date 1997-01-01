The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Global A Go-Go
Global A Go-Go
11
 Bill Lupoletti
Nov. 11, 2024
The Mediterranean trance blues of Justin Adams & Mauro Durante; back to Colombia for bullerengue, cumbia (including Yeison Landero, who will be playing Richmond in January) and Bogotá tropical prog; new jazzy gnawa from Waaju featuring Majid Bekkas; the killer Afro-Manding groove of The Gambia's Bai Janha; and the latest in Buda Musique's Zanzibara series of the historic sounds of Tanzania
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Justin Adams & Mauro Durante | England UK-Italy | Sweet Release | Sweet Release | Ponderosa | 2024
Justin Adams & Mauro Durante | England UK-Italy | Ghost Train | Sweet Release | Ponderosa | 2024
Delgrès | France | Lese Mwen Ale | 4:00 AM | PIAS | 2021

La Rueda | Colombia | Candelilla | Calentando La Nevera | Mambo Negro | 2024
Aurita Y Su Conjunto | Colombia | Chambacú | Chambacú | Mississippi | 2021-1965
Yeison Landero | Colombia | Cuando Lo Negro Sea Bello | Cumbia En Cuarentena - Single | Bazurto Music | 2020
Andrés Landero Y Su Conjunto | Colombia | Canto A Mi Machete | La Fiebre | Discos Fuentes | 1972
Kumbia Boruka | México-Chile-Argentina-France | Santa Suerte | Santa Suerte | self-released | 2023
Noblezza | Colombia | Coletera | Pura Melaza & Puro Love | Codiscos | 2020

Romperayo | Colombia | Pindongos (Versi​ó​n Acelerada) | Insurgentes Carismáticos | Discos Elgozo / Girando | 2024
Meridian Brothers | Colombia | Mandala | Mi Latinoamérica Sufre | Ansonia / Bongo Joe | 2024
La Sonora Mazurén | Colombia | Desliz | Bailando Con Extra​ñ​os | Barbès | 2023

Maleem Mahmoud Ghania w/ Pharoah Sanders | Morocco-USA | Mahraba | The Trance Of Seven Colors | Axiom | 1994
Waaju feat. Majid Bekkas | England UK-Morocco | Bania | Alouane | BBE | 2024

Karantamba | The Gambia | Ndigal | Galgi | Teranga Beat | 2024-1988
Guelawar Of Banjul | The Gambia | Ya Mom Sumaray | Dieuf Dieul Khadin Rassoul | Sonafric | 1982

Orchestre Safari Sound | RD Congo-Tanzania | Mwanakwetu | Zanzibara 11 - Congo In Dar: Dance No Sweat; Orchestre Maquis Du Zaire & Orchestre Safari Sound / 1982-1986 | Buda Musique | 2025-1983
Maroon Commandos | Kenya | Bi Sophia No. 1 (Part 1 & 2) | Usiniambie Unaenda | Ken-Tanza | 1981

