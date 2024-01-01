U.S. Elections: Take the LGBTQ+ Wins & more global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 11-11-24

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Andy Humm & Ann Northrop - GayUSA-TV; Mark Robinson; Sarah McBride; Tammy Baldwin; Angie Craig; Sharice Davids; Eric Sorenson; Bruce Parker; Claire McCaskill; Kamala Harris.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 12, 2024, midnight

Summary: Mourning and making do after disappointing U.S. elections; Mali’s military junta moves against gay sex, a legal attack on Connecticut’s trans female athletes resumes, Boeing’s DEI programs are shot down by an internet troll, a trans darts-woman takes aim at the World Championship, and global streamer Mubi shuts down its Istanbul Film Festival over anti-“Queer” Turkish censorship.

Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.

Credits: Hosted this week by Daniel Huecias and produced by Lucia Chappelle & Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, and was reported this week by Sarah Montague & Joe Boehnlein. U.S. elections coverage produced by Greg Gordon & Lucia Chappelle, with special thanks to Ann Northrop & Andy Humm of “GayUSA-TV”, and David Hunt, Ava Davis, Michael Taylor-Gray, Melanie Keller, and Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Beatles; Beyonce.

Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!



