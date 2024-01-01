The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 11-11-24
Weekly Program
Andy Humm & Ann Northrop - GayUSA-TV; Mark Robinson; Sarah McBride; Tammy Baldwin; Angie Craig; Sharice Davids; Eric Sorenson; Bruce Parker; Claire McCaskill; Kamala Harris.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Nov. 12, 2024, midnight
Mourning and making do after disappointing U.S. elections; Mali’s military junta moves against gay sex, a legal attack on Connecticut’s trans female athletes resumes, Boeing’s DEI programs are shot down by an internet troll, a trans darts-woman takes aim at the World Championship, and global streamer Mubi shuts down its Istanbul Film Festival over anti-“Queer” Turkish censorship.
Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Daniel Huecias and produced by Lucia Chappelle & Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, and was reported this week by Sarah Montague & Joe Boehnlein. U.S. elections coverage produced by Greg Gordon & Lucia Chappelle, with special thanks to Ann Northrop & Andy Humm of “GayUSA-TV”, and David Hunt, Ava Davis, Michael Taylor-Gray, Melanie Keller, and Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Beatles; Beyonce.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
