Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher with Special Guest Dr. Straz
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
Nov. 12, 2024, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Dr. Straz has finally made his return to Studio A at WRIR. We had planned to do this show on 8/5 during the Days Between. That fell through and so did a couple of the dates, but tonight here we go with Straz’ all-Jerry show. He has been working on it for months and it is going to be killer. Sit back and enjoy.

The Haberdasher

Grateful Dead Whiskey In the Jar (Club Front Rehearsal, February 16, 1993) So Many Roads (1965-1995) [Live] Grateful Dead/Rhino
Jerry Garcia Catfish John Garcia Live Volume 4 - Veteran's Hall 3/22/78 Round Records
Jerry Garcia Eleanor Rigby >> After Midnight After Midnight Live at Kean State College Round Records
Jerry Garcia Band Who Was John? (feat. Jerry Garcia) [Live] GarciaLive, Vol. 21 (Keystone, Berkeley, February 13th, 1976) Round Records
Jerry Garcia Band How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You) [Live] GarciaLive Vol. 17: NorCal ‘76 Round Records
Jerry Garcia Band Think (Live at French's Camp, Piercy, CA, 8/29/1987) Electric on the Eel (Live) Round Records
Jerry Garcia I'll Take a Melody Reflections (Expanded) Round Records
Jerry Garcia My Sisters and Brothers Pure Jerry: Meriwether Post Pavilion Round Records
Jerry Garcia I'll Go Crazy Been All Around This World Acoustic Disc
David Grisman & Jerry Garcia Sittin' Here in Limbo Been All Around This World Acoustic Disc
Jerry Garcia Dark as a Dungeon Been All Around This World Acoustic Disc
Jerry Garcia Neighbor, Neighbor (Live) GarciaLive Vol. 3 Legion of Mary Round Records
Jerry Garcia Money Honey (Live) GarciaLive Vol. 8 Bradlewy Center Round Records
Jerry Garcia Let It Rock Garcial Live Vol 13 Round Records

02:00:00 1 Nov. 11, 2024
WRIR Studios
