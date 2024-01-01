Notes: Hey Listeners,



Dr. Straz has finally made his return to Studio A at WRIR. We had planned to do this show on 8/5 during the Days Between. That fell through and so did a couple of the dates, but tonight here we go with Straz’ all-Jerry show. He has been working on it for months and it is going to be killer. Sit back and enjoy.



The Haberdasher



Grateful Dead Whiskey In the Jar (Club Front Rehearsal, February 16, 1993) So Many Roads (1965-1995) [Live] Grateful Dead/Rhino

Jerry Garcia Catfish John Garcia Live Volume 4 - Veteran's Hall 3/22/78 Round Records

Jerry Garcia Eleanor Rigby >> After Midnight After Midnight Live at Kean State College Round Records

Jerry Garcia Band Who Was John? (feat. Jerry Garcia) [Live] GarciaLive, Vol. 21 (Keystone, Berkeley, February 13th, 1976) Round Records

Jerry Garcia Band How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You) [Live] GarciaLive Vol. 17: NorCal ‘76 Round Records

Jerry Garcia Band Think (Live at French's Camp, Piercy, CA, 8/29/1987) Electric on the Eel (Live) Round Records

Jerry Garcia I'll Take a Melody Reflections (Expanded) Round Records

Jerry Garcia My Sisters and Brothers Pure Jerry: Meriwether Post Pavilion Round Records

Jerry Garcia I'll Go Crazy Been All Around This World Acoustic Disc

David Grisman & Jerry Garcia Sittin' Here in Limbo Been All Around This World Acoustic Disc

Jerry Garcia Dark as a Dungeon Been All Around This World Acoustic Disc

Jerry Garcia Neighbor, Neighbor (Live) GarciaLive Vol. 3 Legion of Mary Round Records

Jerry Garcia Money Honey (Live) GarciaLive Vol. 8 Bradlewy Center Round Records

Jerry Garcia Let It Rock Garcial Live Vol 13 Round Records

