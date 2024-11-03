Douglas Rushkoff - Program or Be Programmed

Subtitle: OR Books at the Francis Kite Club

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Douglas Rushkoff, Marissa Feinberg

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 12, 2024, midnight

Summary: YouTube: https://youtu.be/mk4oXlq7tgY?si=6qkot5jgIpGMITqJ



This episode is a talk by Douglas Rushkoff, in conversation with Marissa Feinberg.



It took place at the Francis Kite Club in NYC on November 3, 2024.



The Francis Kite Club is also the home of OR Books, which recently published an updated edition of Douglas Rushkoff’s book, “Program or Be Programmed.”



https://orbooks.com

https://www.franciskiteclub.com/menu



According to the book’s blurb:



Updated with a new section on the unique challenges posed by AI, Program or Be Programmed presents a spirited, accessible poetics of new media.



The question is, do we direct technology, or do we let ourselves be directed by it and those who have mastered it?



“Choose the former,” writes Rushkoff, “and you gain access to the control panel of civilization.



Choose the latter, and it could be the last real choice you get to make.”



In eleven “commands,” Rushkoff provides cyberenthusiasts and technophobes alike with the guidelines to navigate this new universe.



---



And from Rushkoff’s bio:



Named one of the “world’s ten most influential intellectuals” by MIT, Douglas Rushkoff is an author and documentarian who studies human autonomy in a digital age.



His twenty other books include Survival of the Richest, Team Human, based on his podcast, Present Shock, and Throwing Rocks at the Google Bus.



He also made the PBS Frontline documentaries Generation Like, The Persuaders, and Merchants of Cool.



He won the Marshall McLuhan Award, as well as the Neil Postman Award for Career Achievement in Public Intellectual Activity.



He is director of the MA program in Media Studies at the City University of New York, Queens College



Marissa Feinberg is the founder of Psychedelics for Climate Action.

Credits: Audio recorded by Drew Dale, and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought), of Essential Dissent.



If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent, OR Books, and the Francis Kite Club.

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



Thanks!



Support Essential Dissent: https://www.patreon.com/EssentialDissent



Follow the iTunes podcast: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8sy

Notes: BROADCAST ADVISORY



This audio contains several naughty words, present in all their glory in Version 1, and silenced or omitted in Versions 2 and 3 for the pre-10 PM crowd.



Also note that in all versions there is occasional advocacy of the use of various illegal drugs, mostly psychedelics.



---



There are THREE versions of this audio on the Radio4All server. All are -24 LUFS 192kbps mp3:



Version 1: The full talk (50:35), including the naughty words, optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.



Version 2: A sanitized version of the full talk (50:27). Same as Version 1, but with the naughty words silenced or omitted.



Version 3: A 57 minute sanitized RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro. Ends with a short clip by Caitlin Johnstone to round out the hour: "Biden's Legacy is Genocide, War, and Nuclear Brinkmanship," read by her husband, Tim Foley.



---



Contact me for a link to the full unsanitized audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.



—



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio with the intention of broadcasting it, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to make sure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.



