How internet influencers, algorithms and crowds are altering our politics, our society and our very relationship to reality
Renée DiResta
 Access Humboldt
Nov. 12, 2024, midnight
Thinking Clearly is a show about critical thinking.
Researcher, author and former Research Manager of the Stanford Internet Observatory, Renée DiResta, discusses how numerous internet-savvy individuals (influencers) are causing a profound shift in power and influence over our politics, beliefs and behavior, as outlined in her recent book: Invisible Rulers: The People Who Turn Lies into Reality. She also discusses: what can be done to mitigate the negative effects of this influence while harnessing the power of the internet to bring us together to thrive as we reestablish the trust and cooperation needed to meet our future global challenges.

