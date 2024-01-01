The Election, Fascism And The Need For Revolution

Subtitle: The Election, Fascism And The Need For Revolution

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sunsara Taylor and Annie Day (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (The RevComs)

Date Published: Nov. 13, 2024, midnight

Summary: Sunsara Taylor: Fascist Trump Wins the Election... This is A Time for Science & Courage... & Why The Whole System Is Rotten & Illegitimate! Annie Day: It is time to look seriously for solutions outside this system... It is time to take up the campaign to spread Bob Avakian's voice & leadership everywhere! Plus Bob Avakian, REVOLUTION 101 & 102.



