The Increase in Hate Speech Toward Women / How Both Political Parties Make the Country Work

Subtitle: 11/13/24 - 11/19/24

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Ramses Ja and Q Ward

Contributor: None Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 13, 2024, midnight

Summary: The first half of today’s episode is dedicated to addressing the increase in what we are deeming Anti-Woman Hate Speech. We track the increases across online platforms and offline institutions as well.



In the second half of today’s episode, we try and determine how both political parties are supposed work together to make the country work as well as it can.



Our Way Black History Fact discusses the erasure of Black History from the National Archives Museum.



Credits:

Notes: Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse.

Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.



FB/Instagram/YouTube/TikTok/Fanbase: @civiccipher





