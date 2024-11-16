The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Nov. 14, 2024, midnight
A musical revolution that sings for freedom, justice and equality in the face of xenophobia and nativism. World Beat Canada showcases dynamic new spins from Finland's Pauanne, Dogo Du Togo's voodoo rhythms and Emancipation from Tobagonian Canadian Caleb Hart. PLUS, Eccodek trips out on Jaffa Road, new street music from Bahia and Afro-acoustic guitar care of Banning Eyre. Yes, this revolution won't be televised. Have a listen.
Calcopyrite Communications
Pauanne - Pelkka Perseva Neitsyt
Dogo Du Togo & The Alagaa Beat Band - Zonya
Caleb Hart - Voices CANCON
Jaffa Road - Wordless Melody (Eccodek remix) CANCON
Luizinho Do Jeje,Marcelo Galter & Silvo Fraga - Vim Pra Bahia
The Bongo Hop - La Pata Coja feat. Nidia Gongora
HVRCRFT, Layne Tadesse - Keep On Moving
Combo Daguerre - Les Assassins
Arli$$ Michael$, Rounds - Lookin' For The 1
Cheo - Quiero Desintegrar A Tu Novio
Jungle Fire - LA Kossa
Didon - Rahma
Wrong Way Up - Full Blast
Banning Eyre - Tulear

59:57

World Beat Canada Radio November 16 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:57 1 Nov. 14, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:57  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 