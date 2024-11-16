A musical revolution that sings for freedom, justice and equality in the face of xenophobia and nativism. World Beat Canada showcases dynamic new spins from Finland's Pauanne, Dogo Du Togo's voodoo rhythms and Emancipation from Tobagonian Canadian Caleb Hart. PLUS, Eccodek trips out on Jaffa Road, new street music from Bahia and Afro-acoustic guitar care of Banning Eyre. Yes, this revolution won't be televised. Have a listen.
Calcopyrite Communications
Pauanne - Pelkka Perseva Neitsyt Dogo Du Togo & The Alagaa Beat Band - Zonya Caleb Hart - Voices CANCON Jaffa Road - Wordless Melody (Eccodek remix) CANCON Luizinho Do Jeje,Marcelo Galter & Silvo Fraga - Vim Pra Bahia The Bongo Hop - La Pata Coja feat. Nidia Gongora HVRCRFT, Layne Tadesse - Keep On Moving Combo Daguerre - Les Assassins Arli$$ Michael$, Rounds - Lookin' For The 1 Cheo - Quiero Desintegrar A Tu Novio Jungle Fire - LA Kossa Didon - Rahma Wrong Way Up - Full Blast Banning Eyre - Tulear