Summary: A musical revolution that sings for freedom, justice and equality in the face of xenophobia and nativism. World Beat Canada showcases dynamic new spins from Finland's Pauanne, Dogo Du Togo's voodoo rhythms and Emancipation from Tobagonian Canadian Caleb Hart. PLUS, Eccodek trips out on Jaffa Road, new street music from Bahia and Afro-acoustic guitar care of Banning Eyre. Yes, this revolution won't be televised. Have a listen.