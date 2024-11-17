The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
Nov. 14, 2024, midnight
Celtic creativity never sleeps, still Clan Of Celts and The Fretless both explore dream time this hour. We wake In A Big Country hoping for The Next Best Thing but facing uncertainty from The Oval Room. Celt In A Twist, reflecting life with a dollop of Celtivity each week.
Calcopyrite Communications
Afro Celt Sound System - The Lockdown Reel
Gnoss - Keefa Hill
The Glengarry Bhoys - In A Big Country CANCON
Graham Lindsey - The Next Best Thing CANCON
Open The Door For Three - William Glen
Peatbog Faeries - Clunie Road/The Winning Bid
Capercaillie - Calum's Road
Clan Of Celts - Dream Catcher
The Fretless - Pipe Dream (feat. Madeleine Roger) CANCON
Hackensaw Boys - Oval Room
Skyrie - Exiled
Gangar - Slarkjen
Sonova - Fiddler On The Groove CANCON
Keirah - Irish Madness CANCON

59:26

