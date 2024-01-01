The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 449
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Dmitry Orlov, Matthew Ehret
 The Pauly Show
Nov. 14, 2024, midnight
This week, on the Global Research News Hour, with the 29th UN Conference of the Parties underway preparing to save the day for the Planet, we host an analysis of some of the factors other than fossil fuels influencing global Climate change and also take a look at what major financial eco-warriors are really doing behind the curtain of mainstream media spotlight.

In our first half hour, we hear a report by Greg Reese on the probable use of ENMOD strategies and the motive of supplying the US with access to lithium that was responsible for the devastation in North Carolina last month, We hear from Writer-Blogger Dmitry Orlov on the cause of climate change as rooted in the heavens rather than the Earth. And in our final half hour, Matthew Ehret, editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, joins us to discuss the rise of Canadian Banker Mark Carney and his role in forging ahead with a world government and the depopulation of the planet.
interviews by Michael Welch

