Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From JAPAN- The PM of New Zealand offered a national apology to hundreds of thousands of children and the eldrely who were abused in institutions over the past 70 years. Israeli media say Netanyahu now admits his government was behind the exploding pager attacks in Lebanon. The Guardian newspaper has ceased posting on X which it called a toxic platform. The COP29 United Nations Climate Change Conference opened this week in Azerbaijan- the conference president called for unity and to recognize that climate change is already here despite corporate denial- the goal is to get developed countries to aid poorer developing ones.



From FRANCE- A report on the financial assistance that organizers hope to create at COP29. Developing countries will need one trillion dollars annually to adapt to climate change and bring their pollution into line with the goals of the Paris Accords- one trillion dollars is one percent of global GDP, also a year of pure profit for the fossil fuel industry.



From GERMANY- The Biden administration promised to cut off weapons to Israel if they did not allow more aid into Gaza within 30 days. Aid agencies say that even less aid is getting through now than since the war began. Professor Michael Lynk former UN rappoteur on human rights in Palestine discusses the situation and how the Trump presidency will change things. EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell proposed suspending EU-Israel political dialogue over breaches of international law.



From CUBA- Iran says that Israel should be expelled from the UN for the wars in Palestine and Lebanon. Pegasus is spyware blacklisted by the US in 2021 for its use to spy on journalists, opposition politicians, and activists- Colombia alleges that the US financed an $11 million purchase for the spyware to be install in Colombia in 2021.



