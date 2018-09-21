|
Program Information
|The Thunderbolt
|Information Industrial Complex*
|Weekly Program
|Dana
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
|Nov. 15, 2024, midnight
| This week’s archive radio show dwells almost exclusively upon the Information Industrial Complex — or the Machine they use to control our thoughts and our actions.
Devilish details this week. Prepare properly.
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
| This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on September 21st, 2018
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:54
‘Alternative Facts’
By Harry Shearer
00:52-03:01
Still Waiting
Music: Machito — Ozric Tentacles
03:01-10:23
Information Industrial Complex Part 1
Music: Polysics — Frank Zappa — Jake Shimabukuro — Eero Johannes
10:23:27:00
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer/Station ID
27:00-27:30
Information Industrial Complex Part 2
Music: Moog Cookbook — Capsule — Caravan Palace — Andre Popp
27:29-40:05
———————————————————
Music Intro
40:05-41:10
Watching You (?)
by Unknown Artist
41:10-46:05
Liars
by Omar Offendum
46:05-48:38
The Revolution Starts Now
by Steve Earle
48:36-51:47
Credits, Disclaimer, & Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:45-54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ - KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:
Intro
0:00-0:20
Call It Love
by Yello
0:19-5:24
Credits
5:23-6:00
