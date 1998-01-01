Sonic Café, People who died, that’s the Jim Carroll Band. It seems to us if you want to live a long, happy life, just don’t get to know Jim Carroll and things will work out just fine. So how you doin’ anyway? I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 410. This time the Sonic Café turns the mic over the Andy Haynes, who proves that being liberal is all hard work and no fun. Our music mix is pulled from 47 years and includes tunes form Brian Eno, The White Stripes, Radiohead, Steely Dan from there latest live album Northeast Corridor, plus Rachael Yamagata, the Neutral Milk Hotel, Flunk and of course more. Oh and before we forget, a big Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor, from the makers of five hour energy, introducing new 5 hour empathy, it provides 5 full hours of empathy to help you understand systemic repression and ever present racism. 5-hour empathy for people who just don't get it. Pick yourself up some today. All that and more this time from that little radio café way out here in the magnificent Pacific Northwest, From 1980’s Panorama album here’s the Cars and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: People Who Died Artist: The Jim Carroll Band LP: Catholic Boy Yr: 1980 Song 2: Touch And Go Artist: The Cars LP: Panorama Yr: 1980 Song 3: The Satellites Artist: Eno - Hyde LP: Someday World Yr: 2014 Song 4: Being Liberal Isn't Fun Artist: Andy Haynes LP: Don't Tell Comedy Yr. 2023 Song 5: You're Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl) Artist: The White Stripes LP: De Stijl Yr: 2000 Song 6: Reckoner Artist: Radiohead LP: In Rainbows Yr: 2007 Song 7: Black Cow [Live] Artist: Steely Dan LP: Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! Year: 2018 Song 8: Sweet Jane (Full Length Version) [2015 Remaster] Artist: The Velvet Underground LP: Loaded Yr: 1970 Song 9: 5-hour Empathy Artist: SNL LP: SNL Yr: 2020 Song 10: 1963 Artist: Rachael Yamagata LP: Happenstance Yr: 2004 Song 11: Ghost Artist: Neutral Milk Hotel LP: In The Aeroplane, Over The Sea Yr: 1998 Song 12: Sky Song Artist: Flunk LP: Morning Star Yr: 2004 Song 13: Hurting Kind Artist: Robert Plant LP: Digging Deep : Subterranea Yr: 2020 Song 14: Radio Prague Artist: Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark LP: Dazzle Ships Yr: 1983
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
