Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Being Liberal Isn’t Any Fun
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Nov. 15, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café, People who died, that’s the Jim Carroll Band. It seems to us if you want to live a long, happy life, just don’t get to know Jim Carroll and things will work out just fine. So how you doin’ anyway? I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 410. This time the Sonic Café turns the mic over the Andy Haynes, who proves that being liberal is all hard work and no fun. Our music mix is pulled from 47 years and includes tunes form Brian Eno, The White Stripes, Radiohead, Steely Dan from there latest live album Northeast Corridor, plus Rachael Yamagata, the Neutral Milk Hotel, Flunk and of course more. Oh and before we forget, a big Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor, from the makers of five hour energy, introducing new 5 hour empathy, it provides 5 full hours of empathy to help you understand systemic repression and ever present racism. 5-hour empathy for people who just don't get it. Pick yourself up some today. All that and more this time from that little radio café way out here in the magnificent Pacific Northwest, From 1980’s Panorama album here’s the Cars and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: People Who Died
Artist: The Jim Carroll Band
LP: Catholic Boy
Yr: 1980
Song 2: Touch And Go
Artist: The Cars
LP: Panorama
Yr: 1980
Song 3: The Satellites
Artist: Eno - Hyde
LP: Someday World
Yr: 2014
Song 4: Being Liberal Isn't Fun
Artist: Andy Haynes
LP: Don't Tell Comedy
Yr. 2023
Song 5: You're Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)
Artist: The White Stripes
LP: De Stijl
Yr: 2000
Song 6: Reckoner
Artist: Radiohead
LP: In Rainbows
Yr: 2007
Song 7: Black Cow [Live]
Artist: Steely Dan
LP: Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!
Year: 2018
Song 8: Sweet Jane (Full Length Version) [2015 Remaster]
Artist: The Velvet Underground
LP: Loaded
Yr: 1970
Song 9: 5-hour Empathy
Artist: SNL
LP: SNL
Yr: 2020
Song 10: 1963
Artist: Rachael Yamagata
LP: Happenstance
Yr: 2004
Song 11: Ghost
Artist: Neutral Milk Hotel
LP: In The Aeroplane, Over The Sea
Yr: 1998
Song 12: Sky Song
Artist: Flunk
LP: Morning Star
Yr: 2004
Song 13: Hurting Kind
Artist: Robert Plant
LP: Digging Deep : Subterranea
Yr: 2020
Song 14: Radio Prague
Artist: Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
LP: Dazzle Ships
Yr: 1983
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

