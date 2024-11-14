Notes:

#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

~Full interviews with...

#2 - Olly Bloggs London 19th Nov Save Family Farms rally details - 00:06:00

#3 - Mansion House Banquet Lord Mayor Alastair King Chancellor Rachel Reeves BoE Gov Andrew Bailey speeches - 01:00:00

#4 - Chris Williamson Alternative Mansion House speech Money Is Not An Issue Monetary Reform and Modern Monetary Policy - 00:30:00

#5 - 1986 The Act documentary (2020), RFK Jr.and Dr. Andrew Wakefield - 00:30:00

#6 - Man Measles and Make-Believe, Andrew Wakefield MBBS Chicago (20Mar19) - 01:00:00

#7 - Joy Warren UKFFFA US court judgement flouride is a neurotoxin coming to Cornwall courtesy of prince William - 00:30:00

#8 - Scott Ritter on 2025 Trump Administration - 00:45:00

#9 - Gods of The New Age - Caryl Matrisciana Jeremiah Films (1984) - 01:30:00

#10 - LAST WEEK Edward Snowden The Next Threat to Speech TOKEN2049 Singapore - 00:25:00