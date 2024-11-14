The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
State Of The City reports
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Nov. 15, 2024, midnight

https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/11/14/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-216/

#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
~Full interviews with...
#2 - Olly Bloggs London 19th Nov Save Family Farms rally details - 00:06:00
#3 - Mansion House Banquet Lord Mayor Alastair King Chancellor Rachel Reeves BoE Gov Andrew Bailey speeches - 01:00:00
#4 - Chris Williamson Alternative Mansion House speech Money Is Not An Issue Monetary Reform and Modern Monetary Policy - 00:30:00
#5 - 1986 The Act documentary (2020), RFK Jr.and Dr. Andrew Wakefield - 00:30:00
#6 - Man Measles and Make-Believe, Andrew Wakefield MBBS Chicago (20Mar19) - 01:00:00
#7 - Joy Warren UKFFFA US court judgement flouride is a neurotoxin coming to Cornwall courtesy of prince William - 00:30:00
#8 - Scott Ritter on 2025 Trump Administration - 00:45:00
#9 - Gods of The New Age - Caryl Matrisciana Jeremiah Films (1984) - 01:30:00
#10 - LAST WEEK Edward Snowden The Next Threat to Speech TOKEN2049 Singapore - 00:25:00

Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Nov. 15, 2024
  View Script
    
 04:00:00  56Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 23 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Nov. 15, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Nov. 15, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Nov. 15, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Nov. 15, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Nov. 15, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Nov. 15, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Nov. 15, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:45:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Nov. 15, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:30:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Nov. 15, 2024
  View Script
    
10   00:25:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 