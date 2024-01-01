This week we've got drinkin' songs, redemption songs, blues songs, boogie songs and country chestnuts. We'll hear a Canadian group trying to sound British, who later pivoted to sound very American and a song from Brad Strang who doesn't sound like anybody else. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information
Artist - Title Year Annie Laurie - Stop, Don't Go 1956 Wayne Raney - Catfish Boogie 1952 Amos Milburn - Let Me Go Home, Whiskey 1952 George Jones - Out Of Control 1960 The Mills Brothers - What's The Reason 1935 The Delmore Brothers - Boogie Woogie Baby 1947 Jack London & The Sparrows - If You Don't Want My Love 1965 The Tams - You Lied To Your Daddy 1964 Brad Strang - Nickel of Wine 2024 Al Casey Quartet - Death House Blues 1947 Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Forgive Me Lord and Try Me One More Time 1944 Hank Thompson - Drivin' Nails In My Coffin 1957 Bubber Johnson - Ding Dang Doo 1955 Jenks "Tex" Carman - Wildwood Flower 1956 Ivory Joe Hunter - I Almost Lost My Mind 1950 The Harmonizing Four - Lived He Loved Me 1958 Little George Smith - Hey Mr. Porter (Down In New Orleans) 1956 Fats Domino - La La 1955 Bonnie Lou - Daddy O 1955 Billy Brown - Flip Out 1958 Wes Dakus & The Rebels - El Ringo 1960