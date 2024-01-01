The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Nov. 17, 2024, midnight
This week we've got drinkin' songs, redemption songs, blues songs, boogie songs and country chestnuts. We'll hear a Canadian group trying to sound British, who later pivoted to sound very American and a song from Brad Strang who doesn't sound like anybody else.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information
Artist - Title Year
Annie Laurie - Stop, Don't Go 1956
Wayne Raney - Catfish Boogie 1952
Amos Milburn - Let Me Go Home, Whiskey 1952
George Jones - Out Of Control 1960
The Mills Brothers - What's The Reason 1935
The Delmore Brothers - Boogie Woogie Baby 1947
Jack London & The Sparrows - If You Don't Want My Love 1965
The Tams - You Lied To Your Daddy 1964
Brad Strang - Nickel of Wine 2024
Al Casey Quartet - Death House Blues 1947
Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Forgive Me Lord and Try Me One More Time 1944
Hank Thompson - Drivin' Nails In My Coffin 1957
Bubber Johnson - Ding Dang Doo 1955
Jenks "Tex" Carman - Wildwood Flower 1956
Ivory Joe Hunter - I Almost Lost My Mind 1950
The Harmonizing Four - Lived He Loved Me 1958
Little George Smith - Hey Mr. Porter (Down In New Orleans) 1956
Fats Domino - La La 1955
Bonnie Lou - Daddy O 1955
Billy Brown - Flip Out 1958
Wes Dakus & The Rebels - El Ringo 1960

