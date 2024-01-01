Notes: Artist - Title Year

Annie Laurie - Stop, Don't Go 1956

Wayne Raney - Catfish Boogie 1952

Amos Milburn - Let Me Go Home, Whiskey 1952

George Jones - Out Of Control 1960

The Mills Brothers - What's The Reason 1935

The Delmore Brothers - Boogie Woogie Baby 1947

Jack London & The Sparrows - If You Don't Want My Love 1965

The Tams - You Lied To Your Daddy 1964

Brad Strang - Nickel of Wine 2024

Al Casey Quartet - Death House Blues 1947

Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Forgive Me Lord and Try Me One More Time 1944

Hank Thompson - Drivin' Nails In My Coffin 1957

Bubber Johnson - Ding Dang Doo 1955

Jenks "Tex" Carman - Wildwood Flower 1956

Ivory Joe Hunter - I Almost Lost My Mind 1950

The Harmonizing Four - Lived He Loved Me 1958

Little George Smith - Hey Mr. Porter (Down In New Orleans) 1956

Fats Domino - La La 1955

Bonnie Lou - Daddy O 1955

Billy Brown - Flip Out 1958

Wes Dakus & The Rebels - El Ringo 1960