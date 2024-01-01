Summary: The Arctic is burning as never before. Scientist Jennifer Balch introduces new climate fast fires. Reports from the north fire-front: a panel on Arctic wildfires at the Arctic Circle Assembly in October. Changes in the Arctic change the world, but it is a lawless land. Joint-action in the Arctic is in a coma, with military in the wings. In fire and heat, natural violence is taking over, all around the Polar sea. Look North.