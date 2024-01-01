The Arctic is burning as never before. Scientist Jennifer Balch introduces new climate fast fires. Reports from the north fire-front: a panel on Arctic wildfires at the Arctic Circle Assembly in October. Changes in the Arctic change the world, but it is a lawless land. Joint-action in the Arctic is in a coma, with military in the wings. In fire and heat, natural violence is taking over, all around the Polar sea. Look North.
Jennifer Balch interview by Alex Smith, Radio Ecoshock
Panel on Arctic Wildfires recorded at the Arctic Circle Assembly October 2024 in Iceland. Recording courtesy of Arctic Circle.
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and reintro at 30:18 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.