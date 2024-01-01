The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Radio Ecoshock Show
Polar fires change the world
Jennifer Balch, Senator Lisa Murkowski, Yvonne Jones, Edward Alexander, Maria Varteressian
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Nov. 17, 2024, midnight
The Arctic is burning as never before. Scientist Jennifer Balch introduces new climate fast fires. Reports from the north fire-front: a panel on Arctic wildfires at the Arctic Circle Assembly in October. Changes in the Arctic change the world, but it is a lawless land. Joint-action in the Arctic is in a coma, with military in the wings. In fire and heat, natural violence is taking over, all around the Polar sea. Look North.
Jennifer Balch interview by Alex Smith, Radio Ecoshock

Panel on Arctic Wildfires recorded at the Arctic Circle Assembly October 2024 in Iceland. Recording courtesy of Arctic Circle.
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and reintro at 30:18 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 241120 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
Ecoshock 241120 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
Ecoshock 241120 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
