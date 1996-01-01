Notes:



Eurythmics, Annie Lennox, Dave Swewart, “Here comes the rain again- remastered Version”

from Touch

RCA Records Label - 2005



Atoms for Peace, “Dropped”

from AMOK

XL Recordings - 2013



KNOWER, “It's All Nothing Until It's Everything”

from Knower Forever

KNOWER - 2023



ODESZA, “Better Now (feat. MARO)”

from Better Now (feat. MARO) - Single

Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune - 2022



Nosaj Thing, “My Soul or Something (feat. KAZU)”

from Continua

LuckyMe - 2022



Zzzzra, “L'entraide (Variation)”

from L'entraide

Truth or Consequences - 2015



Dungen, “Aladdin och lampan (Version 1)”

from Häxan (Versions by Prins Thomas)

Smalltown Supersound - 2017



André 3000, “The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off The Tongue With Far Better Ease Than The Proper Word Vagina . Do You Agree?”

from New Blue Sun

Epic - 2023



Feist, “My Moon My Man (Grizzly Bear Remix)”

from The Reminder (Bonus Album)

Arts & Crafts Productions Inc. - 2007



Bjork, “I Miss You (Dobie Rub Part One)”

from Telegram

One Little Independent Records - 1996



India Shawn, “Like Nobody Else”

from Origin

India Shawn - 2012



HANAH, “Solo”

from Solo - Single

Saffron Records - 2022



Stereolab, “Brakhage”

from Dots and Loops

Duophonic - 1997



Kite, “Demons & Shame (Live at the Royal Opera)”

from Kite at the Royal Opera

Dais Records - 2023



Amason, “Kelly”

from Sky City

INGRID - 2015



Amason, “Älgen”

from Sky City

INGRID - 2015



Pelican, “Angel Tears”

from Australasia

Thrill Jockey Records - 2021



Soundgarden, “Nothing to Say (Live at Mercer Arena, Seattle, 12/18/96)”

from Live On I-5

Geffen - 2011



Gustavo Cerati, “Perdonar Es Divíno”

from Bocanada

Ariola - 1999



Imogen Heap, “What Have You Done To Me?”

from What Have You Done To Me? - Single

Megaphonic - 2024



Rosalía, “DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis)”

from EL MAL QUERER

Columbia - 2018

