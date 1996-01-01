|
Eurythmics, Annie Lennox, Dave Swewart, “Here comes the rain again- remastered Version”
from Touch
RCA Records Label - 2005
Atoms for Peace, “Dropped”
from AMOK
XL Recordings - 2013
KNOWER, “It's All Nothing Until It's Everything”
from Knower Forever
KNOWER - 2023
ODESZA, “Better Now (feat. MARO)”
from Better Now (feat. MARO) - Single
Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune - 2022
Nosaj Thing, “My Soul or Something (feat. KAZU)”
from Continua
LuckyMe - 2022
Zzzzra, “L'entraide (Variation)”
from L'entraide
Truth or Consequences - 2015
Dungen, “Aladdin och lampan (Version 1)”
from Häxan (Versions by Prins Thomas)
Smalltown Supersound - 2017
André 3000, “The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off The Tongue With Far Better Ease Than The Proper Word Vagina . Do You Agree?”
from New Blue Sun
Epic - 2023
Feist, “My Moon My Man (Grizzly Bear Remix)”
from The Reminder (Bonus Album)
Arts & Crafts Productions Inc. - 2007
Bjork, “I Miss You (Dobie Rub Part One)”
from Telegram
One Little Independent Records - 1996
India Shawn, “Like Nobody Else”
from Origin
India Shawn - 2012
HANAH, “Solo”
from Solo - Single
Saffron Records - 2022
Stereolab, “Brakhage”
from Dots and Loops
Duophonic - 1997
Kite, “Demons & Shame (Live at the Royal Opera)”
from Kite at the Royal Opera
Dais Records - 2023
Amason, “Kelly”
from Sky City
INGRID - 2015
Amason, “Älgen”
from Sky City
INGRID - 2015
Pelican, “Angel Tears”
from Australasia
Thrill Jockey Records - 2021
Soundgarden, “Nothing to Say (Live at Mercer Arena, Seattle, 12/18/96)”
from Live On I-5
Geffen - 2011
Gustavo Cerati, “Perdonar Es Divíno”
from Bocanada
Ariola - 1999
Imogen Heap, “What Have You Done To Me?”
from What Have You Done To Me? - Single
Megaphonic - 2024
Rosalía, “DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis)”
from EL MAL QUERER
Columbia - 2018