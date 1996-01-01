The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Nov. 17, 2024, midnight


Eurythmics, Annie Lennox, Dave Swewart, “Here comes the rain again- remastered Version”
from Touch
RCA Records Label - 2005

Atoms for Peace, “Dropped”
from AMOK
XL Recordings - 2013

KNOWER, “It's All Nothing Until It's Everything”
from Knower Forever
KNOWER - 2023

ODESZA, “Better Now (feat. MARO)”
from Better Now (feat. MARO) - Single
Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune - 2022

Nosaj Thing, “My Soul or Something (feat. KAZU)”
from Continua
LuckyMe - 2022

Zzzzra, “L'entraide (Variation)”
from L'entraide
Truth or Consequences - 2015

Dungen, “Aladdin och lampan (Version 1)”
from Häxan (Versions by Prins Thomas)
Smalltown Supersound - 2017

André 3000, “The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off The Tongue With Far Better Ease Than The Proper Word Vagina . Do You Agree?”
from New Blue Sun
Epic - 2023

Feist, “My Moon My Man (Grizzly Bear Remix)”
from The Reminder (Bonus Album)
Arts & Crafts Productions Inc. - 2007

Bjork, “I Miss You (Dobie Rub Part One)”
from Telegram
One Little Independent Records - 1996

India Shawn, “Like Nobody Else”
from Origin
India Shawn - 2012

HANAH, “Solo”
from Solo - Single
Saffron Records - 2022

Stereolab, “Brakhage”
from Dots and Loops
Duophonic - 1997

Kite, “Demons & Shame (Live at the Royal Opera)”
from Kite at the Royal Opera
Dais Records - 2023

Amason, “Kelly”
from Sky City
INGRID - 2015

Amason, “Älgen”
from Sky City
INGRID - 2015

Pelican, “Angel Tears”
from Australasia
Thrill Jockey Records - 2021

Soundgarden, “Nothing to Say (Live at Mercer Arena, Seattle, 12/18/96)”
from Live On I-5
Geffen - 2011

Gustavo Cerati, “Perdonar Es Divíno”
from Bocanada
Ariola - 1999

Imogen Heap, “What Have You Done To Me?”
from What Have You Done To Me? - Single
Megaphonic - 2024

Rosalía, “DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis)”
from EL MAL QUERER
Columbia - 2018

Download Program Podcast
01:59:22 1 Nov. 10, 2024
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:59:22  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 