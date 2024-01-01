Max Dashu founded the Suppressed Histories Archives in 1970 to research and document women's history from an international perspective. She built a collection of more than 50,000 images. Website: suppressedhistories.net
This is the finale of Mindy Ran's 2-part 2024 interview with feminist historian and archivist Max Dashu, creator of The Suppressed Histories Archives and the 16-volume series The Secret History of the Witches. Part 1 surveyed the long history of persecution of women in Europe for alleged witchcraft, in a power grab by patriarchal elites. In Part 2, Dashu first looks back at the linguistic and folk culture evidence of early earth-based goddess practices that worked with the cycles of nature. She then contrasts modern examples of witch images in popular culture vs. revived and re-created earth-based rituals today. Honouring relations with nature is essential to survival!
Produced for WINGS by Mindy Ran; WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact (including for pitches) wings@wings.org