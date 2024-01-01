Summary: This is the finale of Mindy Ran's 2-part 2024 interview with feminist historian and archivist Max Dashu, creator of The Suppressed Histories Archives and the 16-volume series The Secret History of the Witches. Part 1 surveyed the long history of persecution of women in Europe for alleged witchcraft, in a power grab by patriarchal elites.

In Part 2, Dashu first looks back at the linguistic and folk culture evidence of early earth-based goddess practices that worked with the cycles of nature. She then contrasts modern examples of witch images in popular culture vs. revived and re-created earth-based rituals today. Honouring relations with nature is essential to survival!