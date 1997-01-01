|African Brothers Band, “Emilia”
from Emilia
Afribros
Nina Simone, “Save Me”
from 7" Single
unknown
The Delfonics, “Walk Right Up to the Sun”
from La-La Means I Love You: The Definitive Collection (Remastered)
Arista - 1997
Stevie Wonder, “Visions”
from Innervisions
UNI/MOTOWN - 1973
Galetones, “God Made it That way”
from God Made it That way
Galetones Sounds / Joy Recording Co. - Richmond VA
Tyrone Thomas and the Whole Darn Family, “Fly Away Love Bird”
from Fly Away Love Bird / Stuck On Yourself
Soul International Records
Standing Room Only, “All In a Day”
from Sacrifice
Lamar
Bob James, “Take Me to the Mardi Gras”
from Two
evosound / Tappan Zee - 1975
Patti LaBelle, “Love Symphony”
from Patti
Philadelphia International/Legacy - 1985
D'Angelo, “The Charade”
from The Charade - Single
RCA - 2015
Wasted Talent, “This is America”
from Wasted Talent
Going Underground Records
Wasted Talent, “Off to War”
from Wasted Talent
Going Underground Records
BABYMETAL, “Mirror Mirror”
from THE OTHER ONE
TOY'S FACTORY - 2023
Iron Maiden, “Moonchild (Live: Monsters of Rock festival, Donington, 20 August 1988)”
from BBC Archives (Live)
Sanctuary Records - 2002
Turnover, “Dizzy on the Comedown”
from Peripheral Vision
Civilians - 2015
Edison Symphony Orchestra, “The ghost of the mayor overture”
from The Edison Phonograph Monthly
The Edison Phonograph Monthly - 1906
https://cylinders.library.ucsb.edu/detail.php?query_type=mms_id&query=990026674520203776
Columbia Quartette, “The ghost of the violin”
from Columbia
Columbia - 1912
https://www.loc.gov/item/jukebox-647616/
Broadway Dance Orchestra, “Haunting Blues”
from Edison Re-creation
Edison - 1922
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aKK8PylnFo
The Original Memphis Five, “Sad News Blues”
from Pathe Instrumentals, 1922-1926
Retrieval - 2007
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l__gpzBYvzs
Ted Claire Snappy Bits Band, “Four O'Clock Blues”
from Gennett
Gennett - 1923
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNFtMIdhEKs
Georgia Jazz Band, “Hot Roasted Peanuts”
from Silvertone
Silvertone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vka-482tvpw
Louis Armstrong, “Beau Koo Jack”
from Brunswick Record Corporation
Vocalion - 1928
https://archive.org/details/78_beau-koo-jack_louis-armstrong-and-his-orchestra-hill-armstrong_gbia0390496b
Sidney Bechet, “Bechet's Steady Rider”
from Blue Note
Blue Note - 1941
https://www.discogs.com/release/5745748-Sidney-Bechets-Blue-Note-Quartet-Saturday-Night-Blues-Bechets-Steady-Rider?srsltid=AfmBOoo0b3JSdf9zSL-bDMpXFEEPKfmt2gwNE4CUDKuj9-qpS0B5Utzx
Gene Rodemich, “Hot Roasted Peanuts”
from The Brunswick-Balke-Collender Company
The Brunswick-Balke-Collender Company - 1924
https://www.discogs.com/release/6789091-Gene-Rodemichs-Orchestra-Carl-Fentons-Orchestra-Hot-Roasted-Peanuts-Dream-Daddy?srsltid=AfmBOopWiw2oPiZ2OBhbHeoae_qB-MnNea3tlWmVfg77jqILpHrYCkAh
Carl Fenton's Orchestra, “Dream Daddy”
from The Brunswick-Balke-Collender Company
The Brunswick-Balke-Collender Company - 1924
https://www.discogs.com/release/6789091-Gene-Rodemichs-Orchestra-Carl-Fentons-Orchestra-Hot-Roasted-Peanuts-Dream-Daddy?srsltid=AfmBOopWiw2oPiZ2OBhbHeoae_qB-MnNea3tlWmVfg77jqILpHrYCkAh
Louise, Ferera And Greenus, “Arabian Dreams”
from Columbia
Columbia - 1919
https://www.discogs.com/release/14017462-Louise-Ferera-And-Greenus-Somewhere-In-Hawaii-Arabian-Dreams?srsltid=AfmBOorlQC3uEO205yUHTmFhjAIJNw_1afJNla99OocK2sbA1iaZY1vd