Notes: African Brothers Band, “Emilia”

from Emilia

Afribros



Nina Simone, “Save Me”

from 7" Single

unknown



The Delfonics, “Walk Right Up to the Sun”

from La-La Means I Love You: The Definitive Collection (Remastered)

Arista - 1997



Stevie Wonder, “Visions”

from Innervisions

UNI/MOTOWN - 1973



Galetones, “God Made it That way”

from God Made it That way

Galetones Sounds / Joy Recording Co. - Richmond VA



Tyrone Thomas and the Whole Darn Family, “Fly Away Love Bird”

from Fly Away Love Bird / Stuck On Yourself

Soul International Records



Standing Room Only, “All In a Day”

from Sacrifice

Lamar



Bob James, “Take Me to the Mardi Gras”

from Two

evosound / Tappan Zee - 1975



Patti LaBelle, “Love Symphony”

from Patti

Philadelphia International/Legacy - 1985



D'Angelo, “The Charade”

from The Charade - Single

RCA - 2015



Wasted Talent, “This is America”

from Wasted Talent

Going Underground Records



Wasted Talent, “Off to War”

from Wasted Talent

Going Underground Records



BABYMETAL, “Mirror Mirror”

from THE OTHER ONE

TOY'S FACTORY - 2023



Iron Maiden, “Moonchild (Live: Monsters of Rock festival, Donington, 20 August 1988)”

from BBC Archives (Live)

Sanctuary Records - 2002



Turnover, “Dizzy on the Comedown”

from Peripheral Vision

Civilians - 2015



Edison Symphony Orchestra, “The ghost of the mayor overture”

from The Edison Phonograph Monthly

The Edison Phonograph Monthly - 1906



https://cylinders.library.ucsb.edu/detail.php?query_type=mms_id&query=990026674520203776





Columbia Quartette, “The ghost of the violin”

from Columbia

Columbia - 1912



https://www.loc.gov/item/jukebox-647616/



Broadway Dance Orchestra, “Haunting Blues”

from Edison Re-creation

Edison - 1922



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aKK8PylnFo



The Original Memphis Five, “Sad News Blues”

from Pathe Instrumentals, 1922-1926

Retrieval - 2007



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l__gpzBYvzs



Ted Claire Snappy Bits Band, “Four O'Clock Blues”

from Gennett

Gennett - 1923



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNFtMIdhEKs



Georgia Jazz Band, “Hot Roasted Peanuts”

from Silvertone

Silvertone



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vka-482tvpw



Louis Armstrong, “Beau Koo Jack”

from Brunswick Record Corporation

Vocalion - 1928



https://archive.org/details/78_beau-koo-jack_louis-armstrong-and-his-orchestra-hill-armstrong_gbia0390496b



Sidney Bechet, “Bechet's Steady Rider”

from Blue Note

Blue Note - 1941



https://www.discogs.com/release/5745748-Sidney-Bechets-Blue-Note-Quartet-Saturday-Night-Blues-Bechets-Steady-Rider?srsltid=AfmBOoo0b3JSdf9zSL-bDMpXFEEPKfmt2gwNE4CUDKuj9-qpS0B5Utzx



Gene Rodemich, “Hot Roasted Peanuts”

from The Brunswick-Balke-Collender Company

The Brunswick-Balke-Collender Company - 1924



https://www.discogs.com/release/6789091-Gene-Rodemichs-Orchestra-Carl-Fentons-Orchestra-Hot-Roasted-Peanuts-Dream-Daddy?srsltid=AfmBOopWiw2oPiZ2OBhbHeoae_qB-MnNea3tlWmVfg77jqILpHrYCkAh



Carl Fenton's Orchestra, “Dream Daddy”

from The Brunswick-Balke-Collender Company

The Brunswick-Balke-Collender Company - 1924



https://www.discogs.com/release/6789091-Gene-Rodemichs-Orchestra-Carl-Fentons-Orchestra-Hot-Roasted-Peanuts-Dream-Daddy?srsltid=AfmBOopWiw2oPiZ2OBhbHeoae_qB-MnNea3tlWmVfg77jqILpHrYCkAh



Louise, Ferera And Greenus, “Arabian Dreams”

from Columbia

Columbia - 1919



https://www.discogs.com/release/14017462-Louise-Ferera-And-Greenus-Somewhere-In-Hawaii-Arabian-Dreams?srsltid=AfmBOorlQC3uEO205yUHTmFhjAIJNw_1afJNla99OocK2sbA1iaZY1vd