Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Nov. 17, 2024, midnight
African Brothers Band, “Emilia”
from Emilia
Afribros

Nina Simone, “Save Me”
from 7" Single
unknown

The Delfonics, “Walk Right Up to the Sun”
from La-La Means I Love You: The Definitive Collection (Remastered)
Arista - 1997

Stevie Wonder, “Visions”
from Innervisions
UNI/MOTOWN - 1973

Galetones, “God Made it That way”
from God Made it That way
Galetones Sounds / Joy Recording Co. - Richmond VA

Tyrone Thomas and the Whole Darn Family, “Fly Away Love Bird”
from Fly Away Love Bird / Stuck On Yourself
Soul International Records

Standing Room Only, “All In a Day”
from Sacrifice
Lamar

Bob James, “Take Me to the Mardi Gras”
from Two
evosound / Tappan Zee - 1975

Patti LaBelle, “Love Symphony”
from Patti
Philadelphia International/Legacy - 1985

D'Angelo, “The Charade”
from The Charade - Single
RCA - 2015

Wasted Talent, “This is America”
from Wasted Talent
Going Underground Records

Wasted Talent, “Off to War”
from Wasted Talent
Going Underground Records

BABYMETAL, “Mirror Mirror”
from THE OTHER ONE
TOY'S FACTORY - 2023

Iron Maiden, “Moonchild (Live: Monsters of Rock festival, Donington, 20 August 1988)”
from BBC Archives (Live)
Sanctuary Records - 2002

Turnover, “Dizzy on the Comedown”
from Peripheral Vision
Civilians - 2015

Edison Symphony Orchestra, “The ghost of the mayor overture”
from The Edison Phonograph Monthly
The Edison Phonograph Monthly - 1906

https://cylinders.library.ucsb.edu/detail.php?query_type=mms_id&query=990026674520203776


Columbia Quartette, “The ghost of the violin”
from Columbia
Columbia - 1912

https://www.loc.gov/item/jukebox-647616/

Broadway Dance Orchestra, “Haunting Blues”
from Edison Re-creation
Edison - 1922

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aKK8PylnFo

The Original Memphis Five, “Sad News Blues”
from Pathe Instrumentals, 1922-1926
Retrieval - 2007

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l__gpzBYvzs

Ted Claire Snappy Bits Band, “Four O'Clock Blues”
from Gennett
Gennett - 1923

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNFtMIdhEKs

Georgia Jazz Band, “Hot Roasted Peanuts”
from Silvertone
Silvertone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vka-482tvpw

Louis Armstrong, “Beau Koo Jack”
from Brunswick Record Corporation
Vocalion - 1928

https://archive.org/details/78_beau-koo-jack_louis-armstrong-and-his-orchestra-hill-armstrong_gbia0390496b

Sidney Bechet, “Bechet's Steady Rider”
from Blue Note
Blue Note - 1941

https://www.discogs.com/release/5745748-Sidney-Bechets-Blue-Note-Quartet-Saturday-Night-Blues-Bechets-Steady-Rider?srsltid=AfmBOoo0b3JSdf9zSL-bDMpXFEEPKfmt2gwNE4CUDKuj9-qpS0B5Utzx

Gene Rodemich, “Hot Roasted Peanuts”
from The Brunswick-Balke-Collender Company
The Brunswick-Balke-Collender Company - 1924

https://www.discogs.com/release/6789091-Gene-Rodemichs-Orchestra-Carl-Fentons-Orchestra-Hot-Roasted-Peanuts-Dream-Daddy?srsltid=AfmBOopWiw2oPiZ2OBhbHeoae_qB-MnNea3tlWmVfg77jqILpHrYCkAh

Carl Fenton's Orchestra, “Dream Daddy”
from The Brunswick-Balke-Collender Company
The Brunswick-Balke-Collender Company - 1924

https://www.discogs.com/release/6789091-Gene-Rodemichs-Orchestra-Carl-Fentons-Orchestra-Hot-Roasted-Peanuts-Dream-Daddy?srsltid=AfmBOopWiw2oPiZ2OBhbHeoae_qB-MnNea3tlWmVfg77jqILpHrYCkAh

Louise, Ferera And Greenus, “Arabian Dreams”
from Columbia
Columbia - 1919

https://www.discogs.com/release/14017462-Louise-Ferera-And-Greenus-Somewhere-In-Hawaii-Arabian-Dreams?srsltid=AfmBOorlQC3uEO205yUHTmFhjAIJNw_1afJNla99OocK2sbA1iaZY1vd

Download Program Podcast
01:58:55 1 Nov. 17, 2024
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:58:55  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 