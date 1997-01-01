November 17, 2024: It's really not as bad as it sounds

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 18, 2024, midnight

Summary: An hour of music recorded by Lance Koehler at Minimum Wage Recording in Richmond, who is the subject of a celebration tonight at the Broadberry; nobody expects unexpected reggae versions, including Max Romeo vs. The Partridge Family and Paketo Wilson vs. Marty Robbins; new funk from Fat Freddy's Drop and Cheo; the late 60s/early 70s Nigerian sounds of Afrobeat being born

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Yeni Nostalji | RVA USA | Bir Göl Olur | Yeni Nostalji | Ropeadope | 2018

Afro-Zen Allstars | RVA USA | Orisha | Greatest Hits | AZA Music | 2017

Hotel X | RVA USA | Sinaloa | X Years | Ladies' Choice | 2015



Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Perdido | Puerta Del Sur | Vampisoul | 2014

Miramar | RVA USA | En Mis Sueños | En Mis Sueños - Single | Ansonia | 2024

Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Lisandra | Bionico | Locutor | 2008



Rattlemouth | RVA USA | Paradise | Hopabout | Rattlemouth Guild | 2006

Oregon Hill Funk All-Stars | RVA USA | The Hill | Backbeat Sacrifice | self-released | 2005

No BS! Brass | RVA USA | RVA All Day | RVA All Day | Electric Cowbell | 2013



Prince Fatty | England UK | Gin & Juice | Survival Of The Fattest | Mr Bongo | 2007

The Dynamics | France | Whole Lotta Love | Version Excursions | Groove Attack | 2007

Max Romeo | Jamaica | I Woke Up In Love This Morning | Every Man Ought To Know | Gorgon | 2024-1974

Paketo Wilson | Jamaica | Big Iron | Big Iron - Single | Arabusta | 2024-1990



Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Avengers | Slo Mo | The Drop | 2024

Vaudou Game | Togo-France | Mon Canapé | Noussin | Hot Casa | 2021

Cheo | Venezuela-USA | Masturbation Session | Refresco Vol. 2: Cheo Goes Funk | Nacional | 2024



Ginger Johnson & His Afro Messengers | Nigeria | I Jool Omo | African Party (Deluxe Edition) | BBE | 2024-1967

Fela Ransome-Kuti & The Africa '70 | Nigeria | Jeun Ko Ku (Chop 'N' Quench) | Nigeria 70: The Definitive Story Of 1970's Funky Lagos | Strut | 2024-1973

Orlando Julius & His Afro Sounders | Nigeria | Alo Mi Alo | Orlando Ideas | Philips-West Africa | 1972



