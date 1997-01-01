The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Nov. 18, 2024, midnight
An hour of music recorded by Lance Koehler at Minimum Wage Recording in Richmond, who is the subject of a celebration tonight at the Broadberry; nobody expects unexpected reggae versions, including Max Romeo vs. The Partridge Family and Paketo Wilson vs. Marty Robbins; new funk from Fat Freddy's Drop and Cheo; the late 60s/early 70s Nigerian sounds of Afrobeat being born
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Yeni Nostalji | RVA USA | Bir Göl Olur | Yeni Nostalji | Ropeadope | 2018
Afro-Zen Allstars | RVA USA | Orisha | Greatest Hits | AZA Music | 2017
Hotel X | RVA USA | Sinaloa | X Years | Ladies' Choice | 2015

Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Perdido | Puerta Del Sur | Vampisoul | 2014
Miramar | RVA USA | En Mis Sueños | En Mis Sueños - Single | Ansonia | 2024
Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Lisandra | Bionico | Locutor | 2008

Rattlemouth | RVA USA | Paradise | Hopabout | Rattlemouth Guild | 2006
Oregon Hill Funk All-Stars | RVA USA | The Hill | Backbeat Sacrifice | self-released | 2005
No BS! Brass | RVA USA | RVA All Day | RVA All Day | Electric Cowbell | 2013

Prince Fatty | England UK | Gin & Juice | Survival Of The Fattest | Mr Bongo | 2007
The Dynamics | France | Whole Lotta Love | Version Excursions | Groove Attack | 2007
Max Romeo | Jamaica | I Woke Up In Love This Morning | Every Man Ought To Know | Gorgon | 2024-1974
Paketo Wilson | Jamaica | Big Iron | Big Iron - Single | Arabusta | 2024-1990

Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Avengers | Slo Mo | The Drop | 2024
Vaudou Game | Togo-France | Mon Canapé | Noussin | Hot Casa | 2021
Cheo | Venezuela-USA | Masturbation Session | Refresco Vol. 2: Cheo Goes Funk | Nacional | 2024

Ginger Johnson & His Afro Messengers | Nigeria | I Jool Omo | African Party (Deluxe Edition) | BBE | 2024-1967
Fela Ransome-Kuti & The Africa '70 | Nigeria | Jeun Ko Ku (Chop 'N' Quench) | Nigeria 70: The Definitive Story Of 1970's Funky Lagos | Strut | 2024-1973
Orlando Julius & His Afro Sounders | Nigeria | Alo Mi Alo | Orlando Ideas | Philips-West Africa | 1972

Download Program Podcast
01:59:59 1 Nov. 17, 2024
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:59  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 