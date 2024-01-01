The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 11-18-24
2
Dorothy Allison; Mike Theis.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Nov. 19, 2024, midnight
A gay bar serial killer unites Los Angeles cops and queers; Russia withholds orphans from trans-friendly countries, Uzbekistan’s government drafts its own “no promo homo” law, Ohio awaits the governor’s signature on an anti-trans bathroom bill, Dorothy Allison “Out of Carolina” dies at 75 in Northern California, snf Staten Island’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade ends its 60-year stand-off with Irish queers.
Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, and was reported this week by Marcos Najera & Elena Botkin-Levy. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Rachel Bearinger; The Byrds; James Blunt; Michael Witt; Michael Shynes.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 Nov. 19, 2024
Los Angeles, CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 