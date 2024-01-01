A gay bar serial killer unites Los Angeles cops and queers; Russia withholds orphans from trans-friendly countries, Uzbekistan’s government drafts its own “no promo homo” law, Ohio awaits the governor’s signature on an anti-trans bathroom bill, Dorothy Allison “Out of Carolina” dies at 75 in Northern California, snf Staten Island’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade ends its 60-year stand-off with Irish queers. Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, and was reported this week by Marcos Najera & Elena Botkin-Levy. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Rachel Bearinger; The Byrds; James Blunt; Michael Witt; Michael Shynes. Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!