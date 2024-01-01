Manhunt: Queers and Cops Catch a Killer (Part 1) & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 11-18-24

Program Type: 2

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dorothy Allison; Mike Theis.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 19, 2024, midnight

Summary: A gay bar serial killer unites Los Angeles cops and queers; Russia withholds orphans from trans-friendly countries, Uzbekistan’s government drafts its own “no promo homo” law, Ohio awaits the governor’s signature on an anti-trans bathroom bill, Dorothy Allison “Out of Carolina” dies at 75 in Northern California, snf Staten Island’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade ends its 60-year stand-off with Irish queers.

Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, and was reported this week by Marcos Najera & Elena Botkin-Levy. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Rachel Bearinger; The Byrds; James Blunt; Michael Witt; Michael Shynes.

Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

Notes:



