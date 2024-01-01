The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Bob Berwyn
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Nov. 19, 2024, midnight
Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan. For three years in a row now, the United Nations has chosen to hold its flagship environmental meeting - the UN Conference of the Parties, or COP - in a country largely dependent on oil revenues for its economic well-being. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Bob Berwyn of Inside Climate News, currently in Baku, Azerbaijan covering COP29. We examine the problems associated with holding this ever-expanding event in a petro-state, discuss the logistics behind the selection, and consider the key takeaway policies from the conference.
Track: Tune Up
Artist: Chris Joss
Album: Sticks
Label: ESL Music
Year: 2009

Track: Let’s Make A Better World
Artist: Dr. John
Album: Desitively Bonnaroo
Label: Atco Records
Year: 1974

00:29:00 1 Nov. 19, 2024
San Francisco
