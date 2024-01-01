Councilwoman Anna Hernandez joins us for the first half of today’s episode where we discuss key roles in local politics and how they shape communities around the country. She explains the process for launching a political career, and how to make inroads without using established political party frameworks.
Councilwoman Anna Hernandez sticks around for the second half of today’s episode to discuss the role local politics can play in combating Trump’s agenda on the ground in communities around the country.
Our Way Black History Fact covers the mysterious circumstances surrounding the assassination of Malcolm X.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse. Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.