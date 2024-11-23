The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Nov. 21, 2024, midnight
Pop the top on a fresh can of crunchy good Global! Debuts this hour satiate our appetite for real change, like gun control from Dahlia Dumont with Semi-Automatic Trinket, spicy urban flaves from MTL Sauce Picante, Clash-inspired revolutionary spins from Rachid Taha and The Ratchets​, and Real World introduces The Almighty Groove from Frere d'Afrique. Our world spins your way on World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Dahlia Dumont - Semi-Automatic Trinket (Take It)
Sam Redmore - Home (feat. Nigerian Dele Sosimi)
MTL Sauce Picante - Dame Espacio feat. Chellz CANCON
Pacifica - Satelites CANCON
BaBa Zula - Pisi Pisi Halayi
Afro Celt Sound System - Badji Kan Waly
Go.Soul.Map - Walkin' A Dream
Rachid Taha - Rock El Casbah
The Ratchets - Holy Mother Of God (Strawberry Zaiquiri Mix)
Sylfide - Mit Brudestykken
Charanga Cakewalk - Tu Y Yo
Meklit - Supernova (Xenia Robinos Remix)
CeU - Lustrando estrelas
Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Breath
The Almighty Groove - Tierra Del Bullerengue

59:57

World Beat Canada Radio November 23 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:57 1 Nov. 21, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:57  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 