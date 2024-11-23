Pop the top on a fresh can of crunchy good Global! Debuts this hour satiate our appetite for real change, like gun control from Dahlia Dumont with Semi-Automatic Trinket, spicy urban flaves from MTL Sauce Picante, Clash-inspired revolutionary spins from Rachid Taha and The Ratchets, and Real World introduces The Almighty Groove from Frere d'Afrique. Our world spins your way on World Beat Canada!
Dahlia Dumont - Semi-Automatic Trinket (Take It) Sam Redmore - Home (feat. Nigerian Dele Sosimi) MTL Sauce Picante - Dame Espacio feat. Chellz CANCON Pacifica - Satelites CANCON BaBa Zula - Pisi Pisi Halayi Afro Celt Sound System - Badji Kan Waly Go.Soul.Map - Walkin' A Dream Rachid Taha - Rock El Casbah The Ratchets - Holy Mother Of God (Strawberry Zaiquiri Mix) Sylfide - Mit Brudestykken Charanga Cakewalk - Tu Y Yo Meklit - Supernova (Xenia Robinos Remix) CeU - Lustrando estrelas Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Breath The Almighty Groove - Tierra Del Bullerengue