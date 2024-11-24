Be it brogue, burr, cockney or transatlantic, the accent is on music this hour. From Celtic climes to Catalan, Australia and back to Canada, the world is your home. Join us and get your Celt In A Twist every week, with your host Patricia Fraser.
Stevie Lawrence - Pearce Lodge/Jimmy D's Hornpipe The Go Set - Opportunities Cassie And Maggie - Strip The Willow Set CANCON The Mahones - Give It All You Got CANCON The Langer's Ball - Whiskey Chaser Peatbog Faeries - Captain Coull's Parrot The Fretless - Icarus (feat. Madeleine Roger) CANCON ROS - Guspira Spotted Dogs - Come Out Ye Black and Tans Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys - La Danse De Mardi Gras Phamie Gow - Harpbeats Doolin' - L'Amour Sorcier Thereafter - Columbia River Rain CANCON Gnoss - Christine's