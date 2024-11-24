The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Nov. 21, 2024, midnight
Be it brogue, burr, cockney or transatlantic, the accent is on music this hour. From Celtic climes to Catalan, Australia and back to Canada, the world is your home. Join us and get your Celt In A Twist every week, with your host Patricia Fraser.
Calcopyrite Communications
Stevie Lawrence - Pearce Lodge/Jimmy D's Hornpipe
The Go Set - Opportunities
Cassie And Maggie - Strip The Willow Set CANCON
The Mahones - Give It All You Got CANCON
The Langer's Ball - Whiskey Chaser
Peatbog Faeries - Captain Coull's Parrot
The Fretless - Icarus (feat. Madeleine Roger) CANCON
ROS - Guspira
Spotted Dogs - Come Out Ye Black and Tans
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys - La Danse De Mardi Gras
Phamie Gow - Harpbeats
Doolin' - L'Amour Sorcier
Thereafter - Columbia River Rain CANCON
Gnoss - Christine's

59:28

Celt In A Twist November 24 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:28 1 Nov. 21, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:28  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 