A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK Japan, France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.
This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From GERMANY- Russia announced it has updated its nuclear policy- John Foreman former Defense attache for the UK explains what that means. Zelensky dismissed a major Russian missile strike as a psychological operation.

From JAPAN- Biden approved anti-personnel land mines for use in Ukraine, despite them being banned by 160 countries including Ukraine. A new report came out about the devastating effect of land mines in Myanmar. The UK approved the Ukrainian use of long range missiles into Russian territory, which were fired along with US missiles. In New Zealand tens of thousands of indigenous Maoris marched to Parliament calling for their rights agreed upon in 1840 to be protected. Prior to the end of the G20 summit in Brazil, Lula da Silva called for an end to global inequality.

From FRANCE- More on the conclusion of the G20 Summit where Lula da Silva called for a 2% wealth tax on the super rich and an advanced schedule for zero carbon emissions, and learning of a plotted assassination attempt in 2023. A press review on accusations that Australia is increasing carbon pollution from planned gas expansion in the west. Studies have shown how war greatly increases planet warming gases being released into the atmosphere- the Arava Institute has been working with reducing carbon emissions in Palestine for 7 years.

From CUBA- The UN Security Council was warned that the conditions in Gaza are the worst ever. Deadly Israeli airstrikes continue in central Beirut Lebanon. Pope Francis called for an investigation into genocide in the war in Palestine. The Australian Senate censored an aboriginal senator for demanding that King Charles return the land that Britain stole from the native people.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

"In other countries they have histories with revolutions and class movements. In America, people don't like to think of themselves like being in a lower class. They all like to think of themselves as potential millionaires."
--Matt Taibbi

