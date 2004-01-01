Sonic Café, for those of you who want more, and who doesn’t, that’s Cake from the 94 album Motorcade of Generosity. So ahh welcome once again to our little, eclectic, coastal radio café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 411. This time the Sonic Café presents a music mix pulls from 58 years. How about that? Listen for XTC from 1984, Jackson Brown off his 2008 Time the Conqueror release, also music from Weezer, Suzanne Little, Modest Mouse, Franz Ferdinand, Everclear, Booker T. & The MG’s. Plus we’ll spin the Fixx from 1983. Listen for Saved By Zero. And then a really special treat. We’ll bring you the music of Heywood Banks and his toaster, listen for a fun tune Yeah Toast. All that and some other stuff straight ahead as the Sonic Café presents a program for people who want more, and isn’t that all of us, Right? From 2017 this is the War of Drugs with good, Clean Living, and as always we’re the Sonic Café
Song 1: Ain't No Good Artist: Cake LP: Motorcade of Generosity Yr: 1994 Song 2: Clean Living Artist: The War On Drugs LP: A Deeper Understanding Yr: 2017 Song 3: This World Over Artist: XTC LP: The Big Express Yr: 1984 Song 4: The Arms of Night Artist: Jackson Browne LP: Time The Conqueror Yr. 2008 Song 5: Yeah Toast Artist: Heywood Banks LP: Yr: Song 6: Saved By Zero Artist: The Fixx LP: Ultimate Collection Yr: 1983 Song 7: The Sound Of Drums Artist: Weezer LP: SZNZ: Spring Year: 2022 Song 8: Now Artist: Suzanne Little LP: Slowbrew (Music For A Cafe Culture) Yr: 1994 Song 9: By The Way Artist: Hinder LP: Extreme Behavior Yr: 2005 Song 10: Be Brave Artist: Modest Mouse LP: Strangers To Ourselves Yr: 2015 Song 11: Take Me Out Artist: Franz Ferdinand LP: Franz Ferdinand Yr: 2004 Song 12: Pretty Bomb Artist: Everclear LP: Black Is The New Black Yr: 2015 Song 13: Should God Forget Artist: The Psychedelic Furs LP: Book of Days Yr: 1989 Song 14: Hip Hug-Her Artist: Booker T. & The MG's LP: The Complete Stax Singles Vol. 1 (1962-1967) [Real Gone Music/Stax/Atlantic 2019] Yr: 1967
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)