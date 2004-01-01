The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Hey Toast!
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
Nov. 22, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café, for those of you who want more, and who doesn’t, that’s Cake from the 94 album Motorcade of Generosity. So ahh welcome once again to our little, eclectic, coastal radio café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 411. This time the Sonic Café presents a music mix pulls from 58 years. How about that? Listen for XTC from 1984, Jackson Brown off his 2008 Time the Conqueror release, also music from Weezer, Suzanne Little, Modest Mouse, Franz Ferdinand, Everclear, Booker T. & The MG’s. Plus we’ll spin the Fixx from 1983. Listen for Saved By Zero. And then a really special treat. We’ll bring you the music of Heywood Banks and his toaster, listen for a fun tune Yeah Toast. All that and some other stuff straight ahead as the Sonic Café presents a program for people who want more, and isn’t that all of us, Right? From 2017 this is the War of Drugs with good, Clean Living, and as always we’re the Sonic Café
Song 1: Ain't No Good
Artist: Cake
LP: Motorcade of Generosity
Yr: 1994
Song 2: Clean Living
Artist: The War On Drugs
LP: A Deeper Understanding
Yr: 2017
Song 3: This World Over
Artist: XTC
LP: The Big Express
Yr: 1984
Song 4: The Arms of Night
Artist: Jackson Browne
LP: Time The Conqueror
Yr. 2008
Song 5: Yeah Toast
Artist: Heywood Banks
LP:
Yr:
Song 6: Saved By Zero
Artist: The Fixx
LP: Ultimate Collection
Yr: 1983
Song 7: The Sound Of Drums
Artist: Weezer
LP: SZNZ: Spring
Year: 2022
Song 8: Now
Artist: Suzanne Little
LP: Slowbrew (Music For A Cafe Culture)
Yr: 1994
Song 9: By The Way
Artist: Hinder
LP: Extreme Behavior
Yr: 2005
Song 10: Be Brave
Artist: Modest Mouse
LP: Strangers To Ourselves
Yr: 2015
Song 11: Take Me Out
Artist: Franz Ferdinand
LP: Franz Ferdinand
Yr: 2004
Song 12: Pretty Bomb
Artist: Everclear
LP: Black Is The New Black
Yr: 2015
Song 13: Should God Forget
Artist: The Psychedelic Furs
LP: Book of Days
Yr: 1989
Song 14: Hip Hug-Her
Artist: Booker T. & The MG's
LP: The Complete Stax Singles Vol. 1 (1962-1967) [Real Gone Music/Stax/Atlantic 2019]
Yr: 1967
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

