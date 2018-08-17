|
|
Program Information
|
|
|The Thunderbolt
|
|Non-Federal Unreserved*
|
|Action/Event
|
|Dana
|
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
|
|Nov. 22, 2024, midnight
| This week’s archive radio show is entirely devoted to the Federal Reserve. It deserves it. Unsheathed Thunderbolts this week. Take cover before listening.
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on August 17th, 2018
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:31
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30-02:43
Non-Federal Unreserved Part 1
Music: Autopsy Report Of A Drowned Shrimp — Björk — Colonel Claypool's Bucket Of Bernie Brains — Sound 8 Orchestra
02:42-27:00
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID
27:00-27:30
Non-Federal Unreserved Part 2
Music: Brian Eno — Mike Oldfield
27:29-42:19
———————————————————
Music Intro
42:18-42:50
In My Life
by Jake Shimabukuro
42:49-46:18
Bohemian Rhapsody
by Jake Shimabukuro
46:10-52:01
Bonus 6 — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Only:
Time After Time
by Jake Shimabukuro
52:00-55:06
Let’s Dance
by Jake Shimabukuro
55:04-57:48
Credits, Disclaimer, & Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
57:47-1:00:00
|
| TBR 241122 - Non-Federal Unreserved*
|Regular Program
|00:54:00
|1
| Nov. 21, 2024
|
|ol
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:54:00
| 128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
|2
|
| TBR 241122 - Bonus 6
|Bonus 6
|00:06:00
|1
| Nov. 21, 2024
|
|Olympia, WA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:06:00
| 128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo
|None
|