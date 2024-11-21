The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
State Of The City reports
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Nov. 22, 2024, midnight




https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/11/21/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-217/


COMPLETE SHOW AND FULL INTERVIEWS [right click to download]
#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
~Full interviews with...
#2 - Vladimir Putin addresses the nation over ATACMS and Storm Shadow US-UK war on Russia - 00:08:00
#3 - Russian UNSC Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya Tue 19 Nov 2024 UNSC briefing on Ukraine - 00:20:00
#4 - Israeli PM Netanyahu ICC arrest warrant response and 2nd messianic appeal to Iranian people - 00:08:00
#5 - Waha Drahs from inside the Gaza genocide - 16th Octobet media group - 00:09:00
#6 - Robin Upton Wikispooks Editor Bilderberg NATO and the Anglo-Zionist deep state - 01:00:00
#7 - BlackRock The Conspiracies You Dont Know, mini documentary - 00:15:00
#8 - Infertility A Diabolical Agends, Andrew Wakefield, RFK Jr, CHD documentary (2022) - 00:25:00
#9 - Dr Bob Gill The Great NHS Heist Assisted Dying Suicide and Antidepressants - 00:30:00

Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Nov. 22, 2024
  View Script
    
 04:00:00  56Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 23 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Nov. 22, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:08:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Nov. 22, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:20:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Nov. 22, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:08:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Nov. 22, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:09:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Nov. 22, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Nov. 22, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:15:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Nov. 22, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:25:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Nov. 22, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 