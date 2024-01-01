The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Nov. 24, 2024, midnight
We'll hear a set of musicians who've called Nigeria home: Tony Allen and Kaleta, who both played with Fela Kuti, plus Colonel Faat. We'll hear a sweet Soul Serenade from King Curtis, and chase down a Swamp Rat with Herbie Hancock.
UpFront Soul Playlist 2024.46

Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night

Alfredito Linares Boogaloo Girl Rocafort
Joy Harjo An American Sunrise I Pray For My Enemies
Jon Batiste Tell the Truth We Are

Colonel Faat Balantinje Agogo Records Cameroon to Nigeria
Tony Allen Tiger's Skip Film of Life Jazz Village
Bosq with Kaleta Pay the Price Celestial Strut

Nikki Giovanni This Little Light of Mine (Second Rapp Poem) The Truth Is On the Way
Ramon Morris "First Come, First Served" Sweet Sister Funk
"Johnny ""Guitar"" Watson" Lone Ranger The Funk Anthology Disc 2

Erma Franklin Don't Blame Me Erma Franklin: Piece of Her Heart
Joe Tex Meet Me in Church The Funk Collection: Vol. 4
Mahalia Jackson I'm Glad Salvation is Free Move On Up a Little Higher Shanachie






Michele Thomas These Days The Assumption
King Curtis Soul Serenade Instant Soul: The Legendary King Curtis
Joan Armatrading Let it Last To The Limit

"Don ""Sugarcane"" Harris" Tears are Made of Dreams Sugarcane
Ahmad Jamal M.A.S.H. Theme M*A*S*H (Soundtrack)
Rasputin's Stash Dark Moon Hidden Stash Athens of the North

De La Soul The Magic Number 3 Feet High And Rising
Herbie Hancock Swamp Rat Secrets
Geraldo Pino Born to be Free Heavy Heavy Heavy

Betty Davis Don't Call Her No Tramp They Say I'm Different
ENDRECHERI MYND Super Funk Market

Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black!
Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985

UpFront Soul 2024.46 h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 Nov. 24, 2024
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
  View Script
    
 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 