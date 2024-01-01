Notes: UpFront Soul Playlist 2024.46



Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night



Alfredito Linares Boogaloo Girl Rocafort

Joy Harjo An American Sunrise I Pray For My Enemies

Jon Batiste Tell the Truth We Are



Colonel Faat Balantinje Agogo Records Cameroon to Nigeria

Tony Allen Tiger's Skip Film of Life Jazz Village

Bosq with Kaleta Pay the Price Celestial Strut



Nikki Giovanni This Little Light of Mine (Second Rapp Poem) The Truth Is On the Way

Ramon Morris "First Come, First Served" Sweet Sister Funk

"Johnny ""Guitar"" Watson" Lone Ranger The Funk Anthology Disc 2



Erma Franklin Don't Blame Me Erma Franklin: Piece of Her Heart

Joe Tex Meet Me in Church The Funk Collection: Vol. 4

Mahalia Jackson I'm Glad Salvation is Free Move On Up a Little Higher Shanachie













Michele Thomas These Days The Assumption

King Curtis Soul Serenade Instant Soul: The Legendary King Curtis

Joan Armatrading Let it Last To The Limit



"Don ""Sugarcane"" Harris" Tears are Made of Dreams Sugarcane

Ahmad Jamal M.A.S.H. Theme M*A*S*H (Soundtrack)

Rasputin's Stash Dark Moon Hidden Stash Athens of the North



De La Soul The Magic Number 3 Feet High And Rising

Herbie Hancock Swamp Rat Secrets

Geraldo Pino Born to be Free Heavy Heavy Heavy



Betty Davis Don't Call Her No Tramp They Say I'm Different

ENDRECHERI MYND Super Funk Market



Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black!

Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985

