We'll hear a set of musicians who've called Nigeria home: Tony Allen and Kaleta, who both played with Fela Kuti, plus Colonel Faat. We'll hear a sweet Soul Serenade from King Curtis, and chase down a Swamp Rat with Herbie Hancock.
UpFront Soul Playlist 2024.46
Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night
Alfredito Linares Boogaloo Girl Rocafort Joy Harjo An American Sunrise I Pray For My Enemies Jon Batiste Tell the Truth We Are
Colonel Faat Balantinje Agogo Records Cameroon to Nigeria Tony Allen Tiger's Skip Film of Life Jazz Village Bosq with Kaleta Pay the Price Celestial Strut
Nikki Giovanni This Little Light of Mine (Second Rapp Poem) The Truth Is On the Way Ramon Morris "First Come, First Served" Sweet Sister Funk "Johnny ""Guitar"" Watson" Lone Ranger The Funk Anthology Disc 2
Erma Franklin Don't Blame Me Erma Franklin: Piece of Her Heart Joe Tex Meet Me in Church The Funk Collection: Vol. 4 Mahalia Jackson I'm Glad Salvation is Free Move On Up a Little Higher Shanachie
Michele Thomas These Days The Assumption King Curtis Soul Serenade Instant Soul: The Legendary King Curtis Joan Armatrading Let it Last To The Limit
"Don ""Sugarcane"" Harris" Tears are Made of Dreams Sugarcane Ahmad Jamal M.A.S.H. Theme M*A*S*H (Soundtrack) Rasputin's Stash Dark Moon Hidden Stash Athens of the North
De La Soul The Magic Number 3 Feet High And Rising Herbie Hancock Swamp Rat Secrets Geraldo Pino Born to be Free Heavy Heavy Heavy
Betty Davis Don't Call Her No Tramp They Say I'm Different ENDRECHERI MYND Super Funk Market
Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black! Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985