The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Nov. 24, 2024, midnight
This week on Backbeat you'll hear some blues classics, a professional baseball player leading a vocal group, Helen Humes telling her man in no uncertain terms who is the boss, an early Philly Sound track produced by Kenny Gamble and a soulful b-side from Fontella Bass.
Artist - Title Year
Will Bradley and his Orch. - Beat Me Daddy (Eight To The Bar) - Part 1 1940
Red Perkins - Hoe Down Boogie 1949
Big Bill Broonzy - Baby Please Don't Go 1955
Matt Andersen, With Mike Stevens, Harmonica - She Loves it All 2011
Wade Ray - It's All Your Fault 1953
Helen Humes - I Ain't In The Mood 1951
Arthur Smith and His Cracker-Jacks - Banjo Buster 1952
The Holmes Sisters - Gonna Ride That Train 1963
The Blues Busters - Behold! 1962
The Sapphires - Who Do You Love? 1964
Dinah Washington - Careless Love 1958
Arthur Lee Maye And The Crowns - Oochie Pachie 1955
Hank Garland - Guitar Shuffle 1950
Eddie Taylor - Ride 'Em On Down 1955
Fontella Bass - The Soul Of A Man 1965
The Dixie Hummingbirds - I'm Not Uneasy 1953
Sonny Boy Williamson (ll) - All My Love In Vain 1955
Art Adams and The Rhythm Knights - Dancing Doll 1960
Earl Bostic - Wrap It Up 1956

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Nov. 24, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 