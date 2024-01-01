Notes: Artist - Title Year

Will Bradley and his Orch. - Beat Me Daddy (Eight To The Bar) - Part 1 1940

Red Perkins - Hoe Down Boogie 1949

Big Bill Broonzy - Baby Please Don't Go 1955

Matt Andersen, With Mike Stevens, Harmonica - She Loves it All 2011

Wade Ray - It's All Your Fault 1953

Helen Humes - I Ain't In The Mood 1951

Arthur Smith and His Cracker-Jacks - Banjo Buster 1952

The Holmes Sisters - Gonna Ride That Train 1963

The Blues Busters - Behold! 1962

The Sapphires - Who Do You Love? 1964

Dinah Washington - Careless Love 1958

Arthur Lee Maye And The Crowns - Oochie Pachie 1955

Hank Garland - Guitar Shuffle 1950

Eddie Taylor - Ride 'Em On Down 1955

Fontella Bass - The Soul Of A Man 1965

The Dixie Hummingbirds - I'm Not Uneasy 1953

Sonny Boy Williamson (ll) - All My Love In Vain 1955

Art Adams and The Rhythm Knights - Dancing Doll 1960

Earl Bostic - Wrap It Up 1956