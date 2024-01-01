This week on Backbeat you'll hear some blues classics, a professional baseball player leading a vocal group, Helen Humes telling her man in no uncertain terms who is the boss, an early Philly Sound track produced by Kenny Gamble and a soulful b-side from Fontella Bass.
Artist - Title Year Will Bradley and his Orch. - Beat Me Daddy (Eight To The Bar) - Part 1 1940 Red Perkins - Hoe Down Boogie 1949 Big Bill Broonzy - Baby Please Don't Go 1955 Matt Andersen, With Mike Stevens, Harmonica - She Loves it All 2011 Wade Ray - It's All Your Fault 1953 Helen Humes - I Ain't In The Mood 1951 Arthur Smith and His Cracker-Jacks - Banjo Buster 1952 The Holmes Sisters - Gonna Ride That Train 1963 The Blues Busters - Behold! 1962 The Sapphires - Who Do You Love? 1964 Dinah Washington - Careless Love 1958 Arthur Lee Maye And The Crowns - Oochie Pachie 1955 Hank Garland - Guitar Shuffle 1950 Eddie Taylor - Ride 'Em On Down 1955 Fontella Bass - The Soul Of A Man 1965 The Dixie Hummingbirds - I'm Not Uneasy 1953 Sonny Boy Williamson (ll) - All My Love In Vain 1955 Art Adams and The Rhythm Knights - Dancing Doll 1960 Earl Bostic - Wrap It Up 1956