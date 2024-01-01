Two deadly myths made it to the top. From Australia, leading scientist Andrew King: climate change will continue for a thousand years after Net Zero. Swedish scientist Wim Carton introduces his new book with Andreas Malm: Overshoot: How The World Surrendered to Climate Breakdown. The late great journalist Ross Gelbspan told us what went wrong - almost 20 years ago.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.
Ciip from speech at MIT, November 2006 by the late Ross Gelbspan speaking on Straddling Solutions and Survivalism - organized by Massachusetts Climate Action Network.
