Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
not what we were told...
Weekly Program
Andrew King, Wim Carton, Ross Gelbspan
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Nov. 24, 2024, midnight
Two deadly myths made it to the top. From Australia, leading scientist Andrew King: climate change will continue for a thousand years after Net Zero. Swedish scientist Wim Carton introduces his new book with Andreas Malm: Overshoot: How The World Surrendered to Climate Breakdown. The late great journalist Ross Gelbspan told us what went wrong - almost 20 years ago.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.

Ciip from speech at MIT, November 2006 by the late Ross Gelbspan speaking on Straddling Solutions and Survivalism - organized by Massachusetts Climate Action Network.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 31:26 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 241127 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Nov. 24, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 241127 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Nov. 24, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 5 Download File...
Ecoshock 241127 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Nov. 24, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 