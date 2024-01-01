The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Nov. 24, 2024, midnight
1. Dan and Dave - Dip Diver ft. Illa Ghee
2. Riders of the Storm - Boogiemonsters ft. Cosmic Ray, Xtreem, Basic, Ajaru and Baba Wisdom
3. Forces Of War - Blak Madeen ft. Ruste Juxx
4. Where my MC;s At? (instrumental) - K-Rec
5. Dream 4 Today - Moka Only
6. I'm OK - Nolan The Ninja
7. Hunting Goats - Shad & 14KT
8. Inner Growth - Pep Love
9. Listen Up! - Unison & Flip ft. Guilty Simpson and Phat Kat
10. Perfect - Rod da Blizz
11. Impossible - Chris Mazuera
12. War Cry - Kuartz & Dubbul O
13. Scratch Box - DJ Flipcyide ft. Pete Rock
14. Still Infinite (redux) - Kooley High & Oddisee
15. Get Back - Awon & High John ft. Tiff the Gift
16. High Rises - MZ Boom Bap
17. Caught in the Game - Hahyeem
18. Clear Desperation - Es & Shark
19. The Okey Doke - Craig G
20. Elevation (DTKS remix) - Truth By Design
21. Tony's Table - Kingdom Kome & Ruen
22. Until - Randy Mason
23. Eddie Farah (instrumental) - Dillon & Batsauce
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:57:53 1 Nov. 16, 2024
Gammatorium
