1. Dan and Dave - Dip Diver ft. Illa Ghee 2. Riders of the Storm - Boogiemonsters ft. Cosmic Ray, Xtreem, Basic, Ajaru and Baba Wisdom 3. Forces Of War - Blak Madeen ft. Ruste Juxx 4. Where my MC;s At? (instrumental) - K-Rec 5. Dream 4 Today - Moka Only 6. I'm OK - Nolan The Ninja 7. Hunting Goats - Shad & 14KT 8. Inner Growth - Pep Love 9. Listen Up! - Unison & Flip ft. Guilty Simpson and Phat Kat 10. Perfect - Rod da Blizz 11. Impossible - Chris Mazuera 12. War Cry - Kuartz & Dubbul O 13. Scratch Box - DJ Flipcyide ft. Pete Rock 14. Still Infinite (redux) - Kooley High & Oddisee 15. Get Back - Awon & High John ft. Tiff the Gift 16. High Rises - MZ Boom Bap 17. Caught in the Game - Hahyeem 18. Clear Desperation - Es & Shark 19. The Okey Doke - Craig G 20. Elevation (DTKS remix) - Truth By Design 21. Tony's Table - Kingdom Kome & Ruen 22. Until - Randy Mason 23. Eddie Farah (instrumental) - Dillon & Batsauce
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.