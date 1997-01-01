November 24, 2024: The sound that crushes

Date Published: Nov. 25, 2024, midnight

Summary: An all-African first hour featuring new music from Aboubakar Traoré & Balima, Dogo Du Togo & The Alagaa Beat Band and Kin'Gongolo Kiniata; Leenalchi's post-modern take on Korean pansori; more Anatolian rock with Aylin's Soulgarden's debut album and a vintage reissue of Cem Karaca; Macedonian brass madness including a band from Indiana from the 1940s

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Kélétigui Diabaté | Mali | Djandjo | Sandiya | Contre-Jour | 2004

Neba Solo | Mali | Vaccination | Kene Balafons | Mali K7 | 2000

Kassé Mady Diabaté | Mali | Eh Ya Ye | Kassi Kasse: Mande Music From Mali | Narada World | 2002

Aboubakar Traoré & Balima | Burkina Faso-Mali-Belgium | Gnani | Gnani / Turamagan - Single | Zephyrus | 2024



Gnonnas Pedro Et Ses Dadjes | Benin | Dadje Von O Von Non | The Band Of Africa Vol. 3 | African Songs Ltd. | 1977

Dogo Du Togo & The Alagaa Beat Band | Togo-USA | Zonva | Avoudé | We Are Busy Bodies | 2024

T.P. Orchestre Poly-Rythmo De Cotonou | Benin | Aiha Ni Kpe We (edit) | The Albarika Story | Acid Jazz | 2024-1978



Jupiter Bokondji & Okwess International | RD Congo | Bana Ya Congo | Man Don't Cry | Label Kinoise | 2006

Staff Benda Bilili | RD Congo | Kuluna (Gangs) | Bouger Le Monde! | Crammed | 2012

Kin'Gongolo Kiniata | RD Congo | Liseki Te | Liseki Te - Single | Helico | 2024



Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band | Thailand-England UK | Roob Lor Pu Tai | 21st Century Molam | Studio Lam | 2014

Dengue Fever | USA-Cambodia | No Sudden Moves | The Deepest Lake | Tuk Tuk | 2015

The Bombay Royale | Australia-India | Mauja | Run Kitty Run | HopeStreet | 2017

Leenalchi | South Korea | Watch Your Step | Lesser Gods And Chimeras EP | Hike | 2024



Cem Karaca | Turkey | Peynir Gemisi | Bekle Beni | Turkishvinyl | 2024-1982

Umut Adan | Turkey-Italy | Bembeyaz Cananım | Bahar | Riverboat | 2019

Aylin's Soulgarden | Germany | Bu Bir Demdir | Bu Bir Demdir | CPL-Muzik | 2024

Barış Manço | Turkey | Kirpiklerin Ok Ok Eyle | Dunden Bugune … | Sayan | 1971



Elia Kalkoff | USA-Greece | Chanakale | Complete Recordings Of The Macedonian Band Of Fort Wayne, Indiana ca. late 1940s | Canary | 2024-194x

Kočani Orkestar | North Macedonia | L'Orient Est Rouge | L'Orient Est Rouge | Crammed | 1997

Džambo Aguševi Orchestra | North Macedonia | Čoček Gazda Unikat | Čoček Gazda Unikat - Single | Asphalt Tango | 2021



