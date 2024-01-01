The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 11-25-24
Nancy Mace; Sarah McBride; Wanda Sykes; Mike Thies; Dino Fulgoni; Madeline Brancel.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Nov. 26, 2024, midnight
A serial killer is caught and a victim’s queer legacy is found; the word “gender” stalls U.N. climate talks, Vanuatu bans marriage equality and ponders a “no promo homo” bill, a U.S. appeals court approves enforcement of Indiana’s pediatric gender-affirming healthcare ban, Jussie Smollett beats his hate crime hoax conviction on “due process” grounds, Sarah McBride shrugs off Republican congressional toilet bias, and comic Wanda Sykes praises young voters and urges them not to give up on the system.
Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced with Lucia Chappelle & Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, and was reported this week by Ava Davis & Michael Taylor Gray. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Simon & Garfunkel; James Blunt; Michael Witt; Michael Shynes.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
  View Script
    
