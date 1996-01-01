The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
TUC Radio Archives re-broadcast on the 61st anniversary of Kennedy’s assassination
Weekly Program
Michael Parenti
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
Nov. 26, 2024, midnight
This talk caused a controversy in the media when it was first aired on the 30th anniversary of the JFK assassination. Parenti saw not just the violent death of an individual but said: “If the truth were known it would call into question the entire state system and the social order it represents”. And that troubling implication is probably the reason why the mainstream press has suppressed the work of those who researched the circumstances of Kennedy’s death. In his investigation Parenti focused on the troubling contradictions In Lee Harvey Oswald’s life to add to the proof that Oswald was at best a “patsy”.

Michael Parenti, since retired, was one of the nations leading progressive political analysts. He has taught at colleges and universities in the US and abroad. With roots in a working class Italian district in New York City and a PhD in political science from Yale, Parenti was an internationally known lecturer and author. An extended text of this talk can be found in Parenti’s book: Dirty Truths, published by City Lights in 1996.

DATE: 11/22/1993
CREDIT: Michael Parenti and TUC Radio

TUC_241126_kennedy_assassination_archive_two_of_two Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 Nov. 22, 1993
Berkeley, CA
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 7 Download File...
