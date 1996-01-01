Summary: This talk caused a controversy in the media when it was first aired on the 30th anniversary of the JFK assassination. Parenti saw not just the violent death of an individual but said: “If the truth were known it would call into question the entire state system and the social order it represents”. And that troubling implication is probably the reason why the mainstream press has suppressed the work of those who researched the circumstances of Kennedy’s death. In his investigation Parenti focused on the troubling contradictions In Lee Harvey Oswald’s life to add to the proof that Oswald was at best a “patsy”.



Michael Parenti, since retired, was one of the nations leading progressive political analysts. He has taught at colleges and universities in the US and abroad. With roots in a working class Italian district in New York City and a PhD in political science from Yale, Parenti was an internationally known lecturer and author. An extended text of this talk can be found in Parenti’s book: Dirty Truths, published by City Lights in 1996.



DATE: 11/22/1993

