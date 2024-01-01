Notes: Hey Listeners,



Lots of different threads tonight. Keep it tuned here and enjoy!



The Haberdasher



Father John Misty I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All Mahashmashana Sub Pop Records

Lucinda Williams Pineola Sweet Old World Chrysalis Records

Reverend Pearly Brown It's a Mean Old World to Try to Live In It's a Mean Old World to Try to Live In Rounder Archives

Jesse Malin Room 13 (feat. Lucinda Williams) Sunset Kids Wicked Cool Records

Jesse Malin & Dinosaur Jr. Brooklyn Silver Patron Saints Glassnote Music LLC

Jesse Malin & Graham Parker Greener Pastures Silver Patron Saints Glassnote Music LLC

Jesse Malin Meet Me At The End of the World (Live) Chasing The Light (Live) Wicked Cool Records

Lucinda Williams Something Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road Highway 20 Records

Robyn Hitchcock A Day In The Life 1967: Vacations in the Past TINY GHOST RECORDS

Bill Frisell Revolution All We Are Saying... (Bonus Track Version) Savoy Jazz

Roomful of Blues Boogie Woogie Country Girl Raisin' a Ruckus Alligator Records

Bill Frisell Messin' with the Kid Guitar in the Space Age OKEH

Johnny Winter Ain't That Just Like a Woman Remembrance Volume One (Original Recording Remastered) Friday Rights Management, LLC

Los Lobos Misery Native Sons New West Records

Bill Frisell One of These Days Nashville Nonesuch

The California Honeydrops Bloodshot Eyes Covers from the Cave Tubtone Records

Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels Devil With a Blue Dress On & Good Golly Miss Molly - Original Rev Up: The Best of Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels Rhino

MC5 Tutti Frutti Back In the USA Rhino Atlantic

Rodriguez This Is Not a Song, It's an Outburst: Or, the Establishment Blues Cold Fact Clarence Avant Catalog

Ted Nugent Motor City Madhouse Ted Nugent Epic/Legacy

Death World in Disguise Death / Rough Francis Split - Single Drag City

The Velvet Underground & Nico There She Goes Again The Velvet Underground & Nico (45th Anniversary Edition) Polydor

Nico I'll Keep It With Mine Chelsea Girl Polydor

John Cale How We See the Light POPtical Illusion Double Six Records

The Hogwaller Ramblers Shorty Hogwaller Ramblers Hogwaller

Hot Lava Mummy Beach Lavalogy Kurofune Records

Radio Birdman Aloha Steve and Danno The Essential Radio Birdman (1974-1978) Sub Pop Records

Robert Earl Keen The Bluegrass Widow (Live) Robert Earl Keen - The Live Album Sugar Hill Records

