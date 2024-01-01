The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
Lots of different threads tonight. Keep it tuned here and enjoy!
The Haberdasher
Father John Misty I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All Mahashmashana Sub Pop Records Lucinda Williams Pineola Sweet Old World Chrysalis Records Reverend Pearly Brown It's a Mean Old World to Try to Live In It's a Mean Old World to Try to Live In Rounder Archives Jesse Malin Room 13 (feat. Lucinda Williams) Sunset Kids Wicked Cool Records Jesse Malin & Dinosaur Jr. Brooklyn Silver Patron Saints Glassnote Music LLC Jesse Malin & Graham Parker Greener Pastures Silver Patron Saints Glassnote Music LLC Jesse Malin Meet Me At The End of the World (Live) Chasing The Light (Live) Wicked Cool Records Lucinda Williams Something Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road Highway 20 Records Robyn Hitchcock A Day In The Life 1967: Vacations in the Past TINY GHOST RECORDS Bill Frisell Revolution All We Are Saying... (Bonus Track Version) Savoy Jazz Roomful of Blues Boogie Woogie Country Girl Raisin' a Ruckus Alligator Records Bill Frisell Messin' with the Kid Guitar in the Space Age OKEH Johnny Winter Ain't That Just Like a Woman Remembrance Volume One (Original Recording Remastered) Friday Rights Management, LLC Los Lobos Misery Native Sons New West Records Bill Frisell One of These Days Nashville Nonesuch The California Honeydrops Bloodshot Eyes Covers from the Cave Tubtone Records Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels Devil With a Blue Dress On & Good Golly Miss Molly - Original Rev Up: The Best of Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels Rhino MC5 Tutti Frutti Back In the USA Rhino Atlantic Rodriguez This Is Not a Song, It's an Outburst: Or, the Establishment Blues Cold Fact Clarence Avant Catalog Ted Nugent Motor City Madhouse Ted Nugent Epic/Legacy Death World in Disguise Death / Rough Francis Split - Single Drag City The Velvet Underground & Nico There She Goes Again The Velvet Underground & Nico (45th Anniversary Edition) Polydor Nico I'll Keep It With Mine Chelsea Girl Polydor John Cale How We See the Light POPtical Illusion Double Six Records The Hogwaller Ramblers Shorty Hogwaller Ramblers Hogwaller Hot Lava Mummy Beach Lavalogy Kurofune Records Radio Birdman Aloha Steve and Danno The Essential Radio Birdman (1974-1978) Sub Pop Records Robert Earl Keen The Bluegrass Widow (Live) Robert Earl Keen - The Live Album Sugar Hill Records