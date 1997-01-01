Notes:



Emmanuel Akinieye, “Lo S'Ohun to Soro”

from Ko Mi Oluwa / Lo S'Ohun to Solo

GIFTED



The Soulful Strings, “Burning Spear”

from Groovin' With The Soulful Strings

Verve Reissues - 1967



Jimi Hendrix, “All Along the Watchtower”

from Smash Hits (from Reel To Reel)

Reprise



Droll Yankees, “Along the Shore”

from Sounds of The Sea

Droll Yankees



Susan & Gordon, “Picture A World”

from Sesame Street Greatest Hits

unknown



Roy C, “Open Letter to the President”

from Sex & Soul

Collectibles - 1997



Taj Mahal, “Music Keeps Me Together”

from Music Keeps Me Together

Legacy Recordings - 1975



Sade, “By Your Side (The Neptunes Remix)”

from The Ultimate Collection (Remastered)

RCA Records Label - 2011



Astrud Gilberto, “The Shadow of Your Smile (Love Theme from "The Sandpiper")”

from The Shadow of Your Smile

Verve Reissues - 1965



Los Destellos, “Azuquita”

from Constelación

Odeon Del Peru



Settha Sirachya & The Impossibles, “Wedding Day (Wan Wiwah) วันวิวาห์”

from The Impossibles

Metro Records



Freddie Aguilar, “Anak”

from The First Metro Manila Popular Music Festival

Blackgold



Elly Kasim, “Butet”

from Sinar Riau

PopSound



Elly Kasim, “Malereang”

from Sinar Riau

PopSound



Dara Puspita, “Pip-Pip Yeah”

from Dara Puspita

Mesra - 1966



Mona Sitompul / Eka Sapta, “Tak Kusangka”

from Putusanku

Bali Records



Sitompul Sisters, “"Sit Sis" Bossa Nova”

from Putusanku

Bali Records



The Kinks, “Something Better Beginning”

from Kinda Kinks

Sanctuary Records - 1965



The Ventures, “Apache”

from Golden Greats

Liberty



Beastie Boys, “The Scoop”

from Ill Communication

Capitol Records - 1994



Beastie Boys, “Bodhisattva Vow”

from Ill Communication

Capitol Records - 1994



Revolutionaries, “Kissinger”

from Earthquake

Unknown



Prince Alla & Junior Ross, “Judgement Time”

from I Can Hear The Children Singing 1975-1978

Blood And Fire



Horace Andy, “Lets Live In Love”

from Dance Hall Style - EP

Wackies - 2005



Senya & The Wailers, “Roots Man”

from A Collection of Reggae Greats

unknown



Dennis Brown, “There Must Be a Fight”

from If I Follow My Heart

Studio One - 1971



Burning Spear, “Foggy Road”

from Burning Spear At Studio One

Soul Jazz Records - 2003



Burning Spear, “Man In the Hills”

from Marcus Garvey

Burning Spear Music



Cornel Campbell, “What Kind Of World”

from Come To Me / What Kind Of World

Music Lab



Scientist, “Elasticated”

from Introducing Scientist - The Best Dub Album In The World.

JB Basic



Peter Roots, “Stop The War”

from Stop The War / Belfast / Know Your Culture

Roots Foundation - 2001



The Sharks, “How Could I Live”

from Coxsone 7"

Studio One



The Ethiopians, “Feel the Spirit”

from Reggae Power

Trojan Records - 1969



Dennis Alcapone, “Sunday Version”

from Forever Version

Studio One - 1970



Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Revolution”

from Natty Dread (2013 Remaster)

Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2013

