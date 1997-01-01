|
Emmanuel Akinieye, “Lo S'Ohun to Soro”
from Ko Mi Oluwa / Lo S'Ohun to Solo
GIFTED
The Soulful Strings, “Burning Spear”
from Groovin' With The Soulful Strings
Verve Reissues - 1967
Jimi Hendrix, “All Along the Watchtower”
from Smash Hits (from Reel To Reel)
Reprise
Droll Yankees, “Along the Shore”
from Sounds of The Sea
Droll Yankees
Susan & Gordon, “Picture A World”
from Sesame Street Greatest Hits
unknown
Roy C, “Open Letter to the President”
from Sex & Soul
Collectibles - 1997
Taj Mahal, “Music Keeps Me Together”
from Music Keeps Me Together
Legacy Recordings - 1975
Sade, “By Your Side (The Neptunes Remix)”
from The Ultimate Collection (Remastered)
RCA Records Label - 2011
Astrud Gilberto, “The Shadow of Your Smile (Love Theme from "The Sandpiper")”
from The Shadow of Your Smile
Verve Reissues - 1965
Los Destellos, “Azuquita”
from Constelación
Odeon Del Peru
Settha Sirachya & The Impossibles, “Wedding Day (Wan Wiwah) วันวิวาห์”
from The Impossibles
Metro Records
Freddie Aguilar, “Anak”
from The First Metro Manila Popular Music Festival
Blackgold
Elly Kasim, “Butet”
from Sinar Riau
PopSound
Elly Kasim, “Malereang”
from Sinar Riau
PopSound
Dara Puspita, “Pip-Pip Yeah”
from Dara Puspita
Mesra - 1966
Mona Sitompul / Eka Sapta, “Tak Kusangka”
from Putusanku
Bali Records
Sitompul Sisters, “"Sit Sis" Bossa Nova”
from Putusanku
Bali Records
The Kinks, “Something Better Beginning”
from Kinda Kinks
Sanctuary Records - 1965
The Ventures, “Apache”
from Golden Greats
Liberty
Beastie Boys, “The Scoop”
from Ill Communication
Capitol Records - 1994
Beastie Boys, “Bodhisattva Vow”
from Ill Communication
Capitol Records - 1994
Revolutionaries, “Kissinger”
from Earthquake
Unknown
Prince Alla & Junior Ross, “Judgement Time”
from I Can Hear The Children Singing 1975-1978
Blood And Fire
Horace Andy, “Lets Live In Love”
from Dance Hall Style - EP
Wackies - 2005
Senya & The Wailers, “Roots Man”
from A Collection of Reggae Greats
unknown
Dennis Brown, “There Must Be a Fight”
from If I Follow My Heart
Studio One - 1971
Burning Spear, “Foggy Road”
from Burning Spear At Studio One
Soul Jazz Records - 2003
Burning Spear, “Man In the Hills”
from Marcus Garvey
Burning Spear Music
Cornel Campbell, “What Kind Of World”
from Come To Me / What Kind Of World
Music Lab
Scientist, “Elasticated”
from Introducing Scientist - The Best Dub Album In The World.
JB Basic
Peter Roots, “Stop The War”
from Stop The War / Belfast / Know Your Culture
Roots Foundation - 2001
The Sharks, “How Could I Live”
from Coxsone 7"
Studio One
The Ethiopians, “Feel the Spirit”
from Reggae Power
Trojan Records - 1969
Dennis Alcapone, “Sunday Version”
from Forever Version
Studio One - 1970
Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Revolution”
from Natty Dread (2013 Remaster)
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2013