The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Nov. 25, 2024, midnight


Emmanuel Akinieye, “Lo S'Ohun to Soro”
from Ko Mi Oluwa / Lo S'Ohun to Solo
GIFTED

The Soulful Strings, “Burning Spear”
from Groovin' With The Soulful Strings
Verve Reissues - 1967

Jimi Hendrix, “All Along the Watchtower”
from Smash Hits (from Reel To Reel)
Reprise

Droll Yankees, “Along the Shore”
from Sounds of The Sea
Droll Yankees

Susan & Gordon, “Picture A World”
from Sesame Street Greatest Hits
unknown

Roy C, “Open Letter to the President”
from Sex & Soul
Collectibles - 1997

Taj Mahal, “Music Keeps Me Together”
from Music Keeps Me Together
Legacy Recordings - 1975

Sade, “By Your Side (The Neptunes Remix)”
from The Ultimate Collection (Remastered)
RCA Records Label - 2011

Astrud Gilberto, “The Shadow of Your Smile (Love Theme from "The Sandpiper")”
from The Shadow of Your Smile
Verve Reissues - 1965

Los Destellos, “Azuquita”
from Constelación
Odeon Del Peru

Settha Sirachya & The Impossibles, “Wedding Day (Wan Wiwah) วันวิวาห์”
from The Impossibles
Metro Records

Freddie Aguilar, “Anak”
from The First Metro Manila Popular Music Festival
Blackgold

Elly Kasim, “Butet”
from Sinar Riau
PopSound

Elly Kasim, “Malereang”
from Sinar Riau
PopSound

Dara Puspita, “Pip-Pip Yeah”
from Dara Puspita
Mesra - 1966

Mona Sitompul / Eka Sapta, “Tak Kusangka”
from Putusanku
Bali Records

Sitompul Sisters, “"Sit Sis" Bossa Nova”
from Putusanku
Bali Records

The Kinks, “Something Better Beginning”
from Kinda Kinks
Sanctuary Records - 1965

The Ventures, “Apache”
from Golden Greats
Liberty

Beastie Boys, “The Scoop”
from Ill Communication
Capitol Records - 1994

Beastie Boys, “Bodhisattva Vow”
from Ill Communication
Capitol Records - 1994

Revolutionaries, “Kissinger”
from Earthquake
Unknown

Prince Alla & Junior Ross, “Judgement Time”
from I Can Hear The Children Singing 1975-1978
Blood And Fire

Horace Andy, “Lets Live In Love”
from Dance Hall Style - EP
Wackies - 2005

Senya & The Wailers, “Roots Man”
from A Collection of Reggae Greats
unknown

Dennis Brown, “There Must Be a Fight”
from If I Follow My Heart
Studio One - 1971

Burning Spear, “Foggy Road”
from Burning Spear At Studio One
Soul Jazz Records - 2003

Burning Spear, “Man In the Hills”
from Marcus Garvey
Burning Spear Music

Cornel Campbell, “What Kind Of World”
from Come To Me / What Kind Of World
Music Lab

Scientist, “Elasticated”
from Introducing Scientist - The Best Dub Album In The World.
JB Basic

Peter Roots, “Stop The War”
from Stop The War / Belfast / Know Your Culture
Roots Foundation - 2001

The Sharks, “How Could I Live”
from Coxsone 7"
Studio One

The Ethiopians, “Feel the Spirit”
from Reggae Power
Trojan Records - 1969

Dennis Alcapone, “Sunday Version”
from Forever Version
Studio One - 1970

Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Revolution”
from Natty Dread (2013 Remaster)
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2013

Download Program Podcast
01:59:54 1 Nov. 24, 2024
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:59:54  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 