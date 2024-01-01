Summary: It seems fitting this week, as millions of Americans sit down to an enormous feast, that we discuss the topic of over-indulgence — and we are not just talking about turkey and pie. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Canadian environmental journalist Lloyd Alter about sufficiency. We discuss the need to develop sufficiency measures in the sustainability space, talk about examples of sufficiency from the corporate world, and look at Paul Brannen’s recent book “Timber!” which makes the case that wood is a more sustainable building material as compared to mined or manufactured compounds.