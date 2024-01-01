The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Lloyd Alter
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Nov. 26, 2024, midnight
It seems fitting this week, as millions of Americans sit down to an enormous feast, that we discuss the topic of over-indulgence — and we are not just talking about turkey and pie. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Canadian environmental journalist Lloyd Alter about sufficiency. We discuss the need to develop sufficiency measures in the sustainability space, talk about examples of sufficiency from the corporate world, and look at Paul Brannen’s recent book “Timber!” which makes the case that wood is a more sustainable building material as compared to mined or manufactured compounds.
Track: New Bell
Artist: Manu Dibango
Album: Soul Makossa
Label: Atlantic
Year: 1973

Track: Better Make It Through Today
Artist: Eric Clapton
Album: 461 Ocean Boulevard
Label: RSO
Year: 1974

00:29:00 1 Nov. 26, 2024
San Francisco
