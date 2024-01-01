The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
The Democrats Aid Trump Fascism—We Need To Defeat Fascism & Make Revolution For A Whole New System!
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor and Noche Diaz (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (The RevComs); Andy Zee (RNL Show)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Nov. 27, 2024, midnight
Bob Avakian's social media message # 103 & why the Democrats are "aiding and facilitating fascism." Noche Diaz, ‪@BobAvakianOfficial‬ social media, with the latest on Ukraine and Genocide in Palestine. Andy Zee Announces An Important On-Going Series: "We Need and We Demand : A Whole New Way to Live, A Fundamentally Different System." What Would Society Look Like Right After the Revolution? Bob Avakian Answers (from Q&A with Bob Avakian, after a 2018 speech). Plus, Bob Avakian, REVOLUTION #106.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break at 18:13 and 40:09 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-241127 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Nov. 27, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 