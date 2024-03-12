Summary: Before, during, and after election season, many people encounter misinformation, disinformation, or what they consider bad political takes from across the aisle. Add to it that gloating sometimes ensues after the opposition wins and takes their victory lap. We break down our experiences with this phenomenon and help you decide if unfollowing the political opposition is the right move.



For the second part of today’s episode, we take a look at the police shooting death of Brandon Durham in Las Vegas. He called them to his home to apprehend an intruder, but the police ended up shooting him dead and taking the intruder into custody.



Our Way Black History Fact covers the historical mass-switching of Black people from the Republican party to the Democratic party.

