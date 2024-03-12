Before, during, and after election season, many people encounter misinformation, disinformation, or what they consider bad political takes from across the aisle. Add to it that gloating sometimes ensues after the opposition wins and takes their victory lap. We break down our experiences with this phenomenon and help you decide if unfollowing the political opposition is the right move.
For the second part of today’s episode, we take a look at the police shooting death of Brandon Durham in Las Vegas. He called them to his home to apprehend an intruder, but the police ended up shooting him dead and taking the intruder into custody.
Our Way Black History Fact covers the historical mass-switching of Black people from the Republican party to the Democratic party.
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.