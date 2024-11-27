This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Between the Lines for November 27, 2024
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Subtitle: Released Date: November 27, 2024
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Amy Littlefield, The Nation magazine's abortion access correspondent; Tamika Middleton, Managing Director of Women's March; Teagan Blackburn and Teya Blackburn-Baker, Climate Activists.
betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor
Date Published: Nov. 27, 2024, midnight
Summary: How To Explain Voter’s Contradictory Support for Abortion and Trump?; Women's March Organizing first major Protest Jan 18th to Challenge Trump Regime 2.0; Protesters Disrupt FERC Hearing Highlighting the Climate Crisis Before Trump Dismantles Climate Regulations.
Version 1: Between the Lines for November 27, 2024
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:00
Date Recorded: Nov. 27, 2024
00:29:00
128Kbps mp3
