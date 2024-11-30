The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Nov. 28, 2024, midnight
Today's music is not restricted by language, latitude or attitude. It's free to roam far and wide as nature intended. Discover new sounds this hour from Lolomis and Locarno, and Tinariwen share a rarity from their illustrious career. We unwrap another gift from Sam Redmore's Modulate album while Skekewiff revitalize a Dean Martin crooner. Music's the key to a brave and better world. Share it with World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Lolomis - Sidrabina
Tinariwen - Tenhert
Locarno - Yanga CANCON
MonkeyDragon - Funk 2 Power CANCON
Kit Sebastian - Ellerin Ellerimde
Sam Redmore - El Camino (feat. Ellie Coleman)
Skeewiff - Sway)
The Scimitars - Marquis de Saz
Amadou and Mariam - Dougou Badia (w/ Santigold)
Pachyman - Sale el Sol
Saagara - Earth Water and The Holy Groove
Adrian Younge - Nossa Cor (feat. Samantha Schmutz)
Bob Mould - Siberian Butterfly
Polyrhythmics - Garden Gnomes

59:43

World Beat Canada Radio November 30 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:43 1 Nov. 28, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:43  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 