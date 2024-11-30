Today's music is not restricted by language, latitude or attitude. It's free to roam far and wide as nature intended. Discover new sounds this hour from Lolomis and Locarno, and Tinariwen share a rarity from their illustrious career. We unwrap another gift from Sam Redmore's Modulate album while Skekewiff revitalize a Dean Martin crooner. Music's the key to a brave and better world. Share it with World Beat Canada!
Lolomis - Sidrabina Tinariwen - Tenhert Locarno - Yanga CANCON MonkeyDragon - Funk 2 Power CANCON Kit Sebastian - Ellerin Ellerimde Sam Redmore - El Camino (feat. Ellie Coleman) Skeewiff - Sway) The Scimitars - Marquis de Saz Amadou and Mariam - Dougou Badia (w/ Santigold) Pachyman - Sale el Sol Saagara - Earth Water and The Holy Groove Adrian Younge - Nossa Cor (feat. Samantha Schmutz) Bob Mould - Siberian Butterfly Polyrhythmics - Garden Gnomes