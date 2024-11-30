Summary: Today's music is not restricted by language, latitude or attitude. It's free to roam far and wide as nature intended. Discover new sounds this hour from Lolomis and Locarno, and Tinariwen share a rarity from their illustrious career. We unwrap another gift from Sam Redmore's Modulate album while Skekewiff revitalize a Dean Martin crooner. Music's the key to a brave and better world. Share it with World Beat Canada!