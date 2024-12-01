Avoiding the jingle we stubbornly jangle through another hour of contemporary Celtic. There'll be plenty of that with our Christmas Special later this month. Serving Glitchy Fiddles from the Afro Celts, Whistling Donkeys from County Tyrone, greener grass from The Electrics and a pause for thanksgiving, because It Is Right To Give Drones And Praise. You've got yer Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser.
Calcopyrite Communications
Afro Celt Sound System - Glitchy Fiddles Aine Minogue - Maire Mhor Irish Moutarde - The Bear And The Maiden Fair CANCON Jaime RT & Andy Hillhouse - Running Through Tall Grass CANCON Lexington Field - Here's To You Valtos - Beinn(feat. Eilidh Cormack & Lana Pheutan) The Whistling Donkeys - Toss The Feathers Stramash - Bonnie Ship The Diamond Vishten - Bi Bi Box CANCON Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It Is Right To Give Drones And Praise Sver - Little Grisen The Electrics - The Grass Is Greener The Fretless - On The Hook CANCON Dlu - Anmoch