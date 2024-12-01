The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
Nov. 28, 2024, midnight
Avoiding the jingle we stubbornly jangle through another hour of contemporary Celtic. There'll be plenty of that with our Christmas Special later this month. Serving Glitchy Fiddles from the Afro Celts, Whistling Donkeys from County Tyrone, greener grass from The Electrics and a pause for thanksgiving, because It Is Right To Give Drones And Praise. You've got yer Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser.
Afro Celt Sound System - Glitchy Fiddles
Aine Minogue - Maire Mhor
Irish Moutarde - The Bear And The Maiden Fair​ CANCON
Jaime RT & Andy Hillhouse - Running Through Tall Grass​ CANCON
Lexington Field - Here's To You
Valtos - Beinn(feat. Eilidh Cormack & Lana Pheutan)
The Whistling Donkeys - Toss The Feathers
Stramash - Bonnie Ship The Diamond
Vishten - Bi Bi Box CANCON
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It Is Right To Give Drones And Praise
Sver - Little Grisen
The Electrics - The Grass Is Greener
The Fretless - On The Hook CANCON
Dlu - Anmoch

59:05

Celt In A Twist December 1 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:05 1 Nov. 28, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
 00:59:05  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 