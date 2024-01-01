The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 451
Michael Welch, Rodney Palmer, Ray McGinnis
Nov. 29, 2024, midnight
This week, on the Global Research News Hour, with Pat King apparently the latest figure making news around the Truckers in Ottawa almost 3 years ago this coming January, we take a look at what objective evidence reveals in retrospect about the freedom convoy. We start off with Rodney Palmer, the award winning former CBC and CTV journalist who stated based on his own experience in Ottawa during the Convoy Occupation that the media was outright using propaganda to convince us that our country was under attack. And in our second half hour, author Ray McGinnis reports on the Convoy based on what was actually presented at the Public Order Emergency Commission, and arrives at difficult conclusions regarding the way our government and our media behaved during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Nov. 29, 2024
